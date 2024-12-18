A Legacy of Dedication and Mentorship

After 41 years of federal service, Beverly Hendricks, a systems accountant with Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, is retiring on Dec. 27, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, resilience, and mentorship.



Hendricks began her federal service career through a summer work program in high school, encouraged by her mother. What started as a temporary opportunity turned into a lifelong calling. “My mom always said government jobs provided security,” Hendricks said. “She was so proud when my brother and I got those jobs, and it gave me a sense of stability early on.”



Her first job was at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, where she prepared lesson plans and set up classrooms for training programs. Hendricks credits early mentors Alfreada McCray, the lead secretary in her office, and Clarence Gary, whom she fondly called her ’office dad,’ for helping her grow. “Ms. McCray taught me how to use computers and navigate the changes in technology, and Mr. Gary was a protector who gave me wisdom and confidence,” Hendricks said.



One of her proudest moments came in 1988 when she secured a permanent federal position. “That was such a big deal,” she stated. “It meant benefits, earning leave, and, most importantly, providing health insurance for my seven-month-old son. My mother was so proud of me that day.”



Over the years, Hendricks weathered several Reduction in Force waves, but credits friends and former supervisors for helping her stay in federal service. “You never know who’s watching you,” she said. “I’ve learned that people see your drive and willingness to get the job done. Those who watched me helped secure my career during tough times, and I’ll always be grateful.”



Hendricks’ career highlights include her role in transitioning the financial systems at Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, which earned her team the Undersecretary of the Navy Financial Management Award for fiscal year 2022. “That was a challenging but rewarding project,” she said. “It’s incredible to see what you can accomplish with the right team.”

Known for her humor and helpfulness, Hendricks hopes her colleagues remember her as someone who always cared. “I tried to share knowledge, make people smile, and support anyone who needed help,” she said. “Mistakes happen, but it’s about learning and moving forward without being a strain on your coworkers.”



As she prepares for retirement, Hendricks is looking forward to a new chapter filled with personal pursuits. She plans to take karate classes to stay strong, explore new certifications, and spend more time with her family. “It’s time for me,” she explained. “I want to walk when I want, read as long as I want, and continue learning so I can pass on knowledge to others.”



Reflecting on her 41 years of service, Hendricks offered advice to the next generation of federal employees. “Give your best, share what you know, and never shy away from tasks outside your job description,” she said. “The years fly by, so make them count.”



Hendricks said her federal service fulfilled her mother’s dream of security for her family and gave her children a solid foundation. “This career has been a blessing,” she finished with a smile. “It’s provided for my family, taught my children the value of hard work, and surrounded me with incredible people I’ll never forget.”



As she embarks on her next journey, Hendricks will leave a legacy of dedication, as well as a reputation for kindness that will be deeply missed by her colleagues.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2024 Date Posted: 12.27.2024 10:03 Story ID: 488358 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Legacy of Dedication and Mentorship, by Jennifer Goulart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.