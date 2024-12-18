Twyla Sears' Road to Civil Engineer

Courtesy Photo | Twyla Sears' Air Force Civil Engineer journey is a testament to her resilience and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Twyla Sears' Air Force Civil Engineer journey is a testament to her resilience and determination. In just two decades, she broke barrier, mentored young Airmen, and paved the way for future generations of women in her field. see less | View Image Page

Twyla Sears’ journey to the Air Force Civil Engineers was anything but typical. From starting as an 18-year-old dependent spouse to ultimately becoming a Master Sergeant running a wing-level program, Sears fought for her success.



Originally determined to follow in her father’s footsteps by joining the Marine Corps, she ultimately decided that it was not the path for her. After her husband joined the Air Force following high school, Sears accompanied him around the globe as a dependent spouse, raising their two children. Over time, she began to envision a new life; instead of moving from job to job when her husband received new orders, she wanted an opportunity to serve her country alongside him.



Sears began her Air Force career on April 18, 2001, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, serving as a generator mechanic in the Electrical Power Production career field. “At first, it was just making sure I knew my job, making sure I learned my job, and then making sure I was the best at my job,” she recalled. Joining at 27 years old, Sears entered a male-dominated field as the 19th female to ever be in Electrical Power Production. Sears was the only woman working as a generator mechanic in her shop. “When faced with adversity, my personality would not allow me to quit – I am not a quitter,” Sears said. “It really came down to being able to show both males and females that the stereotypes need to go away.”



As her career progressed, Sears embraced a range of roles. While stationed at Kadena Air Base, Japan, she was pushed out of her comfort zone and placed in a position to grow. Expanding her horizons was a common thread throughout her career. From generator mechanic to Unit Deployment Manager, to enlisted aide, and finally, to Wing Resilience Superintendent, Sears honed her skillset and determination each step of the way. Looking back on her career, Sears reflected, “For both my group and Republic of Korea units, I focused on generators, but I think people saw that I had a certain skillset, so I was chosen to do a lot of other exciting things, many of which CE personnel don’t normally get to do.”



The decision to join the Air Force impacts more than just the Airman and for Sears and her family, this was especially true. “My kids grew up on military installations, and my husband and I spent our entire adult lives with the Air Force starting from 18 years old,” Sears explained. Retiring from the Air Force was a decision Sears did not take lightly. After spending over 20 years of her life dedicated to the mission, she reflects on the emotional relief and anxiety Airmen are faced with when they leave. “Those moments of ‘I don’t have this steady thing that I know, and I’m used to, and now I’m going into a whole new world’ can induce apprehension about your decision.” The decision for Sears to separate was a family affair, just like her decision to join.



Although Sears is retired from the Air Force, her connection to the Air Force Civil Engineer mission remains strong. Her first official day of retirement was September 1, 2022, and the official start date of her new career as a contractor supporting the Air Force was just 25 days later. “I’m pretty embedded in [Air Force Civil Engineering], and my team is working with CE and different aspects of the Air Force for this project,” she reflects.



While Sears is unable to speak about some of her favorite memories during her career due to classifications, she emphasizes that what she misses most is supporting young Airmen. “In general, I think the most influential aspect of the service is helping to raise Airmen and NCOs into better leaders. Being a leader for young Airmen as they progressed in their careers was one of my greatest joys.”



For those interested in becoming Civil Engineers, Sears highlighted the importance of researching the different career fields offered, defining your goals, and envisioning how your career should progress. “As Civil Engineers, we’re boots on the ground first - we are setting up facilities, building bases, and sustaining them. To become a Civil Engineer, you have to make a definitive decision because these are intense jobs.” Specifically, for women entering the field, Sears hopes that her own career can “show females that they can progress, and they can make rank, and they can be a leader within their organization.”



From supporting her spouse’s Air Force career, to becoming a leader in her own right, Sears found herself leaving the Air Force better than she found it. Throughout her journey, she was stationed at nine installations, rising to the varying challenges she faced at each one. “When I retired, I was the only female master sergeant in my career field. But during my service, 28 more women joined Electrical Power Production.” Sears and other women continue to pave the way, inspiring others to join and follow in her footsteps.