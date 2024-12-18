75 Years of EURAFCENT and NATO: A Legacy of Unity and Strength

NAPLES, IT., December 27, 2024 -- From NATO’s Foundation to Today’s Challenges:

Seventy-five years ago, on April 4, 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was founded, striving for peace and security through collective defense. Emerging from the devastation of World War II, the alliance united 12 nations with the principle that an attack on one would be an attack on all. NATO’s mission evolved beyond military deterrence, fostering political cohesion, economic stability, and a transatlantic partnership that has supported global security for decades.

In today’s complex security environment, NATO’s strength lies not only in its 32 member nations but in the infrastructure, personnel, and partnerships that support its operations. Among the critical enablers of NATO’s collective defense are the naval installations and personnel under the purview of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT).



Enabling a Strong Maritime Presence:

“Geographically and logistically, our region serves as the backbone for NATO’s ability to project power and protect global stability,” said Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central.

Region EURAFCENT’s area of responsibility encompasses some of the most strategically significant installations in the world for NATO, including bases in Spain, Greece, Italy, and the AEGIS Ashore Missile Defense Systems in Poland and Romania. These locations enable the U.S. Navy and its NATO allies to maintain readiness, secure sea lanes, and counter emerging missile threats.

With the establishment of the new missile defense bases in Romania and Poland, NATO’s defensive capabilities are more robust than ever, providing a shield against potential threats from adversarial forces seeking to destabilize the region.

These bases, part of NATO's Ballistic Missile Defense system, symbolize the alliance’s readiness to defend any member from any threat. They are a tangible reminder of NATO’s motto: “Not today, not ever.” For anyone considering aggression against a NATO ally, the message is clear—peace will be protected, and any threat will be met with swift and decisive action.

In an address to EURAFCENT service members and civilians, Rear Adm. Collins emphasized the region’s impact on global operations, highlighting the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group’s historic deployment. The strike group launched 155 standard missiles and 135 Tomahawk land-attack missiles, taking down Houthi adversaries who were threatening peace in the area. These actions were critical in protecting vital waterways and maintaining stability in a region under tension.

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) was forward deployed for nine months, with few opportunities for port calls or the ability to replenish in port. Region EURAFCENT answered the call to support CVN 69’s readiness and their continued operations. In Collin’s address he goes on to say, “We saw this in the 30 replenishments-at-sea the Eisenhower strike group received. The supplies and logistic support received by the [Eisenhower] strike group, in order to sustain a forward deployed posture, was only made possible by you.”



Supporting NATO’s Strategic Goals:

As NATO faces new challenges—ranging from Russian adversarial actions in Eastern Europe to security threats in the Mediterranean—the alliance states it has undertaken the largest reinforcement of its collective defense in a generation. This includes increasing forces along the eastern flank, deploying carrier strike groups to the Adriatic, Baltic, and Mediterranean Seas, and conducting joint exercises with allies and partners.

EURAFCENT’s installations are essential to these efforts, enabling the rapid deployment of forces, sustaining carrier operations, and facilitating joint exercises that enhance interoperability among NATO members. These exercises not only prepare forces for crises but also send a clear message of deterrence: NATO’s commitment to collective defense is unwavering.



Securing the Future:

As NATO celebrates its 75th anniversary, its ability to adapt and strengthen remains a cornerstone of its success. Region EURAFCENT’s support is critical to the alliance’s ability to counter threats and safeguard freedom from economic coercion, ensuring the free flow of trade and resources essential to global stability.

Rear Adm. Collins summed up the region’s critical role: “We are living in an unprecedented time, rendering aid in the fight of major, global conflicts, and our region is at the heart of it. Our EURAFCENT warriors are the backbone, geographically and logistically, in pursuit of protecting and controlling the seas. We have done that.”

From its inception to its current role as one of the world’s most influential military alliances, NATO’s strength lies in its unity—and the unwavering support of shore side installations that ensure unity will endure for generations to come.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2024 Date Posted: 12.27.2024 04:59 Story ID: 488346 Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75 Years of EURAFCENT and NATO: A Legacy of Unity and Strength, by PO1 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.