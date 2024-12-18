DoD participates in Vietnam Defense Expo 2024

Photo By Capt. Casey Bell | U.S. Air Force Airmen hand out patches to Vietnamese citizens at the Vietnam Defense...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Casey Bell | U.S. Air Force Airmen hand out patches to Vietnamese citizens at the Vietnam Defense Expo 2024 at the Gia Lam Airport, Dec. 21, 2024. The U.S. is an Indo-Pacific nation and will remain engaged in the region, securing every opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners to build interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Casey Bell) see less | View Image Page

HANOI, Vietnam --The U.S. Department of Defense participated in the Vietnam Defense Expo 2024 at Gia Lam Airport, Hanoi, Vietnam Dec.19-22, 2024.



Spanning over 25,000 square meters, the event brought together more than 200 exhibitors from over 50 countries, drawing more than 150,000 attendees. The expo offered a platform to strengthen military-to-military ties and regional partnerships underscoring the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).



“U.S. military participation in the Vietnam Defense Expo 24 builds stronger relationships with the Vietnam people and the other nations participating in the event,” said Lt. Col. Onnie Retkofsky, Pacific Air Forces A37 Airboss. “When we can bring Airmen and Soldiers and U.S. assets to Vietnam to participate in an event of this magnitude, it highlights the importance of the U.S.-Vietnam partnership and our shared defense interests.”



The CSP ensures an overarching framework for advancing the bilateral relationship between both nations, focusing on a forward-looking vision that spans political, defense, economic, health, and people-to-people ties. The CSP builds on trade and investment ties and takes a future-oriented approach to sustainable growth and cooperation in science, technology, education, and upskilling.



“Our robust participation at the Vietnam International Defense Expo demonstrates our commitment to enhance defense trade cooperation, in line with our Joint Vision Statement signed by Secretary Austin and Minister of National Defense General Giang in September,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alex Manier, U.S. Embassy Hanoi, Chief of the Office of Defense Cooperation. “American presence at this expo highlights the significance of the U.S.- Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, but also complements our diverse efforts with Vietnam including peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance, and maritime security. We applaud Vietnam for a successful international expo. Moreover, we are glad to have had the opportunity to join as we kickoff 2025 to commemorate 30 years of U.S.-Vietnam diplomatic relations, together.”



Attendees viewed various U.S. military equipment, including the C-130J Super Hercules, A-10 Thunderbolt II, M1083 Light Medium Tactical Vehicle, M777A2 Howitzer, and M1256A1 Stryker Vehicle.



“Being here in Hanoi and being able to showcase the A-10 at a defense expo is amazing,” said Capt. Cristian Alvarado, 25th Fighter Squadron flight commander. “Just by being on this runway, we are building trust and rapport with Vietnam and our allies and partners around the globe.”



The U.S. is committed to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and this event reaffirms the durability of the U.S. commitment to Vietnam.