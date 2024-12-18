Fort Buchanan JROTC creates Better Citizens during the Holidays

OLD SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO—Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets from Antilles High School (AHS) conducted a feed-the-homeless community service mission in San Juan on Dec. 21.



"Our JROTC Cadets are learning social responsibility while providing breakfast for those in need. In addition, the cadets provided donations to create Christmas gift boxes as part of our Service-Learning Project. Our students are learning to be effective leaders and responsible citizens to help our society," said Lt. Col. Carlos Rivera, JROTC Senior Army Advisor.



The JROTC program's mission is to motivate young people to be better citizens. It prepares high school students for leadership roles while making them aware of their rights, responsibilities, and privileges as American citizens.



Puerto Rico has five JROTC participant schools: Arecibo, Guaynabo, Trujillo Alto, Fajardo, and Fort Buchanan. There are approximately 600 JROTC cadets in Puerto Rico.

