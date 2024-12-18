Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan JROTC creates Better Citizens during the Holidays

    PUERTO RICO

    12.21.2024

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    OLD SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO—Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets from Antilles High School (AHS) conducted a feed-the-homeless community service mission in San Juan on Dec. 21.

    "Our JROTC Cadets are learning social responsibility while providing breakfast for those in need. In addition, the cadets provided donations to create Christmas gift boxes as part of our Service-Learning Project. Our students are learning to be effective leaders and responsible citizens to help our society," said Lt. Col. Carlos Rivera, JROTC Senior Army Advisor.

    The JROTC program's mission is to motivate young people to be better citizens. It prepares high school students for leadership roles while making them aware of their rights, responsibilities, and privileges as American citizens.

    Puerto Rico has five JROTC participant schools: Arecibo, Guaynabo, Trujillo Alto, Fajardo, and Fort Buchanan. There are approximately 600 JROTC cadets in Puerto Rico.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 15:02
    Location: PR
    This work, Fort Buchanan JROTC creates Better Citizens during the Holidays, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fort buchanan

