Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Mission Never Stops at Fort Buchanan’s DES

    The Mission Never Stops at Fort Buchanan’s DES

    Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Members of the installation Directorate of Emergency Services made a quick pause on...... read more read more

    PUERTO RICO

    12.25.2024

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Members of the installation Directorate of Emergency Services made a quick pause on their duty day to attend a Christmas Lunch, Dec. 25 at the Fire Station Hangar.

    The Fort Buchanan’s DES mission never stops, which requires personnel to always be on duty, including Christmas Day. DES personnel's ability to accomplish their mission and still celebrate the Holidays is a clear indication of personal resilience.

    DES plans, directs and provides law and order, fire and emergency services, and protection operations enabling a safe and secure environment for the Service members, civilians and families that work, live, or visit the only U.S. Army installation in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 14:48
    Story ID: 488334
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Mission Never Stops at Fort Buchanan’s DES, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    The Mission Never Stops at Fort Buchanan’s DES
    The Mission Never Stops at Fort Buchanan’s DES
    The Mission Never Stops at Fort Buchanan’s DES
    The Mission Never Stops at Fort Buchanan’s DES

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download