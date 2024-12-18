FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Members of the installation Directorate of Emergency Services made a quick pause on their duty day to attend a Christmas Lunch, Dec. 25 at the Fire Station Hangar.



The Fort Buchanan’s DES mission never stops, which requires personnel to always be on duty, including Christmas Day. DES personnel's ability to accomplish their mission and still celebrate the Holidays is a clear indication of personal resilience.



DES plans, directs and provides law and order, fire and emergency services, and protection operations enabling a safe and secure environment for the Service members, civilians and families that work, live, or visit the only U.S. Army installation in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2024 Date Posted: 12.26.2024 14:48 Story ID: 488334 Location: PR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Mission Never Stops at Fort Buchanan’s DES, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.