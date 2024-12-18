41st IBCT soldiers celebrate Christmas in Kosovo; joined by Kosovo President, US Ambassador, KFOR Commander

Photo By Sgt. Cheryl Madolev | U.S. soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Cheryl Madolev | U.S. soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission celebrated Christmas Eve at Camp Bondsteel with a holiday meal and remarks by President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, Ambassador of the United States to The Republic of Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier and Kosovo Force Commander Maj. Gen. Enrico Barduani. The distinguished visitors thanked the soldiers for their service and recognized the sacrifice they are making by being deployed during the holiday season. KFOR continues to implement its mandate - based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999 - to contribute a safe and secure environment for all people and communities living in Kosovo and freedom of movement, at all times and impartially. KFOR works in close coordination with the Kosovo Police and EULEX (the European Union Mission on Rule of Law) in their respective roles as security responders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev) see less | View Image Page

Being deployed during the holiday season is never ideal. Family traditions, in-person gift giving and home-cooked meals are put on hold. Yet, for the members of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, the comradery and bonds between the Soldiers made their Christmas in Kosovo a memorable one.



Soldiers of Oregon Army National Guard’s 41st IBCT are currently deployed to Kosovo in support of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission. The 41st is also joined in Kosovo by units of the Idaho, Tennessee, and West Virginia National Guard's.



“Being away from home was bittersweet. Although it was hard being away from home, the bond between my fellow soldiers became more meaningful. It honestly solidified a sense of family among us,” said Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Mychal Van Horn. “It was a shared hardship for us all but we leaned on each other, sharing stories as well as moments of reflection and appreciation for each other and folks back home. It was definitely still a great Christmas because of those around me.”



Amid the challenges of separation from loved ones back in the U.S. and the demands of their duty in Kosovo, the leadership of the Kosovo Force and the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team provided Soldiers with plenty of opportunities to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season while deployed.



On Christmas Eve at Camp Bondsteel, the day kicked off with a traditional Christmas dinner, including turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes, green beans, and even egg nog. Soldiers were joined by special guests from around Kosovo, including Kosovo President Dr. Vjosa Osmani Sadriu, Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of Kosovo Jeffrey M. Hovenier, and KFOR Commander Maj. Gen. Enrico Barduani.



The power of a holiday meal alongside fellow service-members is enough to put a smile on the face of any Soldier.



“Having a warm Christmas dinner surrounded by my friends and fellow soldiers was very important to me because it provided a sense of connection and community,” said Oregon Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Kerry Wood. “Being around supportive friends is uplifting, especially when you are unable to be with family during the holidays.”



Religious services are also an integral part of Christmas for those who observe.



Following Christmas Eve lunch, dozens of Soldiers joined together for a candlelight church service, led by 41st IBCT chaplain, Ch. (Maj.) Patrice Borne.



“It was important to gather for this special service. Having been a part of services like this for many years as a Chaplain, I knew the ambiance from the Christmas decorations, being together in a sacred space, and the overall theme of the evening allowed those that attended to share in what can only be described as deeply heartwarming,” said Borne. “My hope was each person could feel the love themed message from the carols to the readings, to the candle lighting, each promoting a feeling of hope and unity.”



On Christmas Day, Soldiers woke up to a white Christmas in Kosovo. Although thousands of miles away from home, the snow on the ground provided opportunities to create snowmen and participate in friendly snowball fights, things that tend to remind members of the 41st IBCT of traditions and activities they would do with their friends and family members at home.



Staying connected to loved ones is also a vital part of the holiday season for deployed soldiers. Thanks to modern technology, video calls allowed soldiers to share a part of Christmas morning with their families. These moments, though brief, provide a sense of normalcy and reinforce the enduring bond with those waiting at home.



“Being able to call home meant so much to me. Being able to hear their voices and see their joy in each other's company was heartwarming,” said Van Horn. “It made the miles feel a little shorter and really reminded me that no matter where I am, my family is with me in spirit.”



The holiday season is a testament to the resiliency and character of the deployed Soldiers. Less than one percent of American’s raise their right hand and volunteer to serve in the U.S. military. Of those, even less are required to spend holiday’s away from their loved ones in support of stateside and overseas missions.



For the members of the Oregon, Idaho, Tennessee and West Virginia National Guard's currently deployed to Kosovo, their pride in service allows them to carry on with their mission and forge bonds with the service members serving to their left and right, both on Christmas day and every day.