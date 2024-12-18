FCoE honors excellence in instruction and curriculum development

Photo By Angela Turner | Col. Bruce Bredlow, ADA assistant commandant, lauded the honorees for their...... read more read more Photo By Angela Turner | Col. Bruce Bredlow, ADA assistant commandant, lauded the honorees for their exceptional efforts in his closing remarks. “Our Soldiers and Marines operating at the pointy end of the spear are only able to do so because of the dedication and hard work of those who trained them and wrote their curriculum,” he said. “Your performance exemplifies the highest standards of excellence, and for that, I commend you.” see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. – The Fires Center of Excellence hosted its annual Instructor and Curriculum Developer of the Year recognition ceremony Dec. 12, 2024, in Kerwin Auditorium. The event honored exceptional instructors and curriculum developers from the Air Defense Artillery School, Field Artillery School, and Marine School of Fires for their outstanding contributions to military education.



The Instructor of the Year program, established in 1989, recognizes instructors who demonstrate excellence in engaging students and fostering impactful learning environments. Similarly, the Curriculum Developer of the Year competition, introduced in 2014, highlights developers who create relevant and effective training materials that align with the Army Learning Model.



2024 Awardees



During the ceremony, the following individuals were recognized for their achievements:



• Instructor of the Year

o Maj. Colin Soane, A Battery, 1-30th Field Artillery

o Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jason Notestine, A Battery, 2-6th ADA

o Staff Sgt. Gregory Warmoth, Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Advanced Leader Course

o Mr. Ronald Brown, A Battery, 1-78th Field Artillery



• Curriculum Developer of the Year

o Mr. Matthew Tate, Directorate of Training and Doctrine, FA Department



Marine Corps instructors and curriculum developers were also celebrated:



• Capt. David Birkenheier, Marine Corps School of Artillery

• Gunnery Sgt. Robert Morgan, Marine Corps School of Artillery

• Sgt. Sidney Sieu, Marine Corps School of Artillery (currently attending the Curriculum Developers Course in California)



Celebrating excellence



Joy Feldman, the faculty and staff development division chief, explained the rigorous selection process for the awards.



“We use a detailed rubric to evaluate nominees, looking for subject matter expertise, innovative teaching methods, and the ability to inspire students,” she said.



These criteria help identify instructors and developers who embody excellence in military education and set the standard for their peers.



The winners expressed deep appreciation for the recognition. Staff Sgt. Gregory Warmoth, an Advanced Leader Course instructor for Patriot missile operators, emphasized the importance of making training relevant and transformative.



“It’s about ensuring students truly understand the material—not just to pass a test but to apply it effectively when they return to their units,” he said.



Warmoth also reflected on the broader impact of his role.



“Many Soldiers come into the Army with negative experiences or misconceptions,” he said. “Helping them overcome those challenges and grow as noncommissioned officers is incredibly rewarding.”



Feldman highlighted the significance of the competitions in fostering excellence across Fort Sill.



“These programs motivate all instructors and developers to strive for greatness, providing a platform to showcase their skills and contributions,” she said.



Looking ahead



Awardees will now advance to the TRADOC Instructor of the Year competition, representing the Fires Center of Excellence at the next level. The winners’ achievements underscore their dedication to training and their vital role in preparing Soldiers and Marines for the demands of modern warfare.



In his closing remarks, Col. Bruce Bredlow, ADA assistant commandant, lauded the honorees for their exceptional efforts.



“Our Soldiers and Marines operating at the pointy end of the spear are only able to do so because of the dedication and hard work of those who trained them and wrote their curriculum,” he said. “Your performance exemplifies the highest standards of excellence, and for that, I commend you.”