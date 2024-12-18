African student makes history at IAAFA

Photo By Vanessa Adame | Lt. Constancia Nzang Abaga of Equatorial Guinea's National Gendarmerie and students...... read more read more Photo By Vanessa Adame | Lt. Constancia Nzang Abaga of Equatorial Guinea's National Gendarmerie and students from the Inter-American Air Force's Academy's Ground Defense Leadership Course hold training weapons after conducting a capstone exercise, Oct. 11, 2024 at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas. The Ground Defense Leadership Course is one of IAAFA's most physically demanding courses that trains security forces students to master mission planning and execution while working in diverse teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Constancia Nzang Abaga of Equatorial Guinea’s National Gendarmerie traveled more than 7,000 miles to the Inter-American Air Forces Academy for a journey that would test her skills – mentally and physically. Ultimately, this endeavor positioned her as a trailblazer for her country.



In mid-October, nearly 100 international military students from countries across Latin America and the U.S. gathered for their graduation. Approximately 30 students from the Ground Defense Leadership Course lined up to graduate. One student stood out among the mass of people. She wore a crisp and dark colored military uniform decorated in medals; her hair draped across the top of her head.



Abaga had just endured one of IAAFA’s most physically demanding courses. The Ground Defense Leadership Course is a program that pushes security forces students to master mission planning and execution while working in diverse teams. Recent classes consisted of security forces, special operational forces, elite infantry and other operators. Instructors said 49-year-old Abaga was not the typical student as most students who attend the course range from ages of 17 to 40.



“While she understood the course requirements on paper, she soon realized it would test not only her physical endurance, but also her critical thinking skills. As one of the older students we’ve seen in recent years, she had to work harder to keep pace with those 20-25 years her junior,” said Master Sgt. Johann Gonzalez, 837th Training Squadron’s Force Protection Flight Chief.



Although Abaga admitted the physical rigors of the course were challenging, she refused to let her age or intensity of the training hold her back.



“During every physically demanding challenge, she assured the instructors of her unwavering commitment to persevere. Despite facing injuries and moments of self-doubt she pressed on day after day,” Gonzalez said.



Cultural differences and language barriers led to confusion too.



“There were times when a classmate would say something, then step away and I was left standing there trying to process what was said,” Abaga recalled.



Despite the challenges, Abaga adapted to her new environment and eventually learned to rely on her classmates.



“By the end, we were like family,” she said.



One week before graduation, students completed a capstone exercise planning out their final mission in the field. According to Gonzalez, this exercise is categorized as one of the most challenging in the academy. During the exercise, the group was struck with opposition forces, exchanging simulated gunfire stabilizing the threat in record time.



Having just completed the mission with adrenaline still pumping through her veins, Abaga was overcome by emotion. “I would have no words to explain how I’d feel to be graduating,” she said. “My husband would be so proud to have me as his wife.”



On graduation day, she led a group of comrades to the stage to accept their hard-earned IAAFA wings. It was the day she made history as the first African student ever to graduate from the Inter-American Air Forces Academy.



“Watching her walk across the stage to receive her wings was one of the proudest moments of my career,” Gonzalez said.