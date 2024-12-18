From Mexico to military excellence: The journey of Staff Sgt. Alejandra Ortega Mejia

Photo By Jonathan Cotto | Staff Sgt. Alejandra Ortega Mejia performs maintenance on the centrifuge at the 342nd...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Cotto | Staff Sgt. Alejandra Ortega Mejia performs maintenance on the centrifuge at the 342nd Training Squadron at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 5. The 342 TRS is one of six squadrons in the 37th Training Group which is responsible for professional and technical training for more than 22 Air Force Specialty Codes yearly. The squadron, commanded by Lt. Col. Christianne Opresko, is home to the Aerospace Physiology Technical School for officers and technicians, providing initial and refresher training for all aircrew, and acceleration training for all fighter aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Cotto) see less | View Image Page

Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Staff Sgt. Alejandra Ortega Mejia’s life took a dramatic turn before she was even a year old. At just nine months, her family fled Mexico after a series of catastrophic explosions rocked their hometown, forcing them to seek safety and new opportunities in Portland, Oregon.



On April 22, 1992, a series of devastating gasoline explosions ripped through the heart of Guadalajara, leaving a trail of destruction and tragedy. Entire streets were obliterated, countless lives were lost, and many families were left searching for their loved ones in the aftermath. The disaster left a profound impact on the city and its people, changing the lives of many and forever altering the course of Ortega and her family.



In an effort to make ends meet after the disaster, Ortega’s father temporarily relocated to Portland, where he had family and found work. Ortega and her mother initially joined him for a short visit but soon realized the U.S. offered better opportunities.



"That’s how we ended up in Portland. It wasn’t meant to be long-term, but after returning to Mexico, my parents realized the quality of life was better in the U.S., even though our income wasn’t what they were used to back home," Ortega recalls.



The Ortega family quickly secured their immigration status and began building a new life in Oregon. For young Alejandra, this new chapter came with challenges. As one of the few Latino students in a predominantly white community, she often felt out of place among her peers.



"There weren’t many Latino kids around,” Ortega said. “Until I was about nine, I was one of only two Latino kids in a class mostly filled with white and Asian students. It always felt a bit strange not having others who looked like me."



Ortega describes those early years as being quite difficult as she faced bullying for looking different than others.



“I was made fun of because, even though my skin isn't super dark, my hair is very dark and stands out more than other kids,” Ortega said. “In first grade, some kids would ask, "Why do you have so much hair on your neck?" This made me self-conscious early on, as I realized I didn't look like the other kids and was being teased for it.”



Though these early experiences were difficult, they only fueled Ortega’s determination to succeed and carve out her own path.



Ortega attended the University of Oregon, where she double majored in biology and human physiology, with a minor in chemistry. Initially aspiring to pursue a medical career, she volunteered at hospitals but soon realized patient care was not the right fit for her. After graduating in 2015, she struggled to find work in a post-recession job market and ultimately decided to pursue a new path.



"My brother was already in the Air Force and was doing well, so I thought it would be the quickest way to move out and gain independence,” Ortega said. “I love my parents, but no one wants to be 25 and living at home. I joined to build a better life for myself—and my dog."



Her motivation was twofold: to improve her life and provide stability for her dog. Despite initial challenges, including a GPA that hindered her from commissioning, Ortega saw the Air Force as a promising opportunity for growth.



"I double-majored in Biology and Human Physiology and earned a minor in Chemistry, but none qualified me for a direct commission. Plus, my GPA wasn’t high enough for consideration through the civilian route,” Ortega said. "After my ASVAB scores, every branch wanted to recruit me. The Army was especially eager, and Navy recruiters pushed me to go nuclear. The Marines, in particular, wouldn’t leave me alone for a while."



Ortega ultimately chose the Air Force over other branches like the Navy or Army, citing the welcoming nature of the Air Force and the opportunities it offered.



With almost seven years of service, Ortega thrives in the Air Force. Her journey has taken her to Pensacola, where she met her husband, flew simulators, and participated in actual missions. Her current role in Aerospace Physiology, at the 342nd Training Squadron at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, allows her to work on high-risk, mission-critical tasks, provide vital feedback to students and support diverse Air Force missions.



"It's a unique opportunity because I’ve worked in two different areas of Aerospace Physiology, and it’s incredible how many aspects we touch across the Air Force,” Ortega said. “From supporting reconnaissance missions and airdrop operations to working with U-2s, our role impacts so much. Our career field touches many areas, and what we do here is just a small part of the bigger picture."



Throughout her career, Ortega has been mentored by strong female leaders who have played a pivotal role in her development.



"I’ve been fortunate to have strong female leaders like Lt. Col. Opresko, Senior Waldren, and now Senior Peck,” Ortega said. “Their influence has been invaluable, and it’s been inspiring to be surrounded by so many successful women throughout my career."



Ortega’s family, especially her parents, take great pride in her accomplishments. Explaining her military role to relatives who primarily speak Spanish can be difficult, but their support is tireless.



"My mom is the ultimate Air Force mom—she doesn't wait for me to buy her the T-shirts; she gets them herself,” Ortega said.



While Ortega has achieved much in her military career, she’s not done yet. She is currently recovering from a knee injury and is focused on rehabilitating to pass her physical training tests, a critical step as she pursues commissioning opportunities. Despite the setbacks, she remains determined to continue her upward trajectory within the Air Force.



Looking back, Ortega emphasizes the importance of mentorship and having a solid support system.



“Strong female leaders have been key in my career, and I hope to do the same for others,” Ortega reflects.



As she continues her work in aerospace physiology, Ortega is excited about the future. The opportunities her career has provided have been life-changing, and she’s eager to continue contributing to the broader Air Force mission.



“I love what I do, and I’m excited to see where it takes me next,” she said.



As she looks toward the future, she remains focused on her goals and committed to leaving a lasting impact in the Air Force.



“I stay in the Air Force because I really like my job–there are so many different and interesting missions,” Ortega said. “This amount of variety is hard to find in other jobs; I never get bored!”