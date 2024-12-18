A Legacy of Service: The Urdzik Family’s Multi-Generational Commitment to the Military

Photo By Ava Leone | Tech. Sgt. Jacob Urdzik, a Military Training Instructor at the 737th Training Group,...... read more read more Photo By Ava Leone | Tech. Sgt. Jacob Urdzik, a Military Training Instructor at the 737th Training Group, poses for a photo following the Basic Military Graduation of his brother, Airman David Urdzik on Aug. 29, 2024. The brothers are accompanied by their father, Lt. Col. retired Chris Urdzik, and brother, Cadet 3rd Class Samual Urdzik. The Urdzik family is a multigenerational military family where shared values, sacrifice, and pride unite the past, present, and future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ava Leone) see less | View Image Page

The Urdzik family is a living testament to dedication, sacrifice, and the unbreakable bonds of family—bound together by a legacy of military service. Across generations and branches of the armed forces, this family has served their country and upheld the values of duty and honor, passing them from one generation to the next.



At the center of this story is Tech. Sgt. Jacob Urdzik a Military Training Instructor at the 323rd Training Squadron with a decade of service in the U.S. Air Force. Jacob and his three brothers continue a tradition deeply rooted in the Air Force that began with their father’s 29-year career.



The Urdzik family’s military journey began with Chris Urdzik, Jacob’s father, who enlisted in the Air Force in 1980, out of Bradenville, Penn. Christopher specialized in electronic warfare maintenance and served at various installations, including North Carolina and England. While overseas, he met his wife, Kerry, and the family’s military legacy began to take shape.



"Through leadership programs and off-duty education, I worked my way up to tech sergeant, got commissioned, became a maintenance officer, and served 29 years,” the retired Lt. Col. said



Growing up in England, young Jacob was immersed in the military lifestyle, living near airbases and frequently visiting the flight line with his father. Those early experiences planted the seed of military aspiration in him.



“You know, he would always take me to the flight line. He was a maintenance officer. He would take me to work, and we would sit on the flight line and watch the aircraft take off, " Jacob said. “I was always so proud of him, seeing him in uniform, and those moments stuck with me.”



Chris’s career profoundly impacted Jacob and his other sons, Samuel, Nathan, and David. Whether it was hearing about their father’s service or witnessing his disciplined work ethic, the boys were drawn to the military path. Today, all four Urdzik sons are active in different branches of the armed forces.



Jacob’s role as an MTI carries special significance, as he now helps shape the next generation of Airmen. It’s a position he cherishes, particularly as two of his younger brothers were simultaneously undergoing Basic Military Training this year, although in different branches. Samuel is a third-class United States Air Force Academy cadet following his dream of becoming a fighter pilot. Nathan is in the Navy, pursuing a career in air traffic control, and the youngest David, the newest to the Air Force, with hopes of becoming a jet engine mechanic.



On August 29, Nathan and David graduated from BMT simultaneously in two different states. Despite the logistical hurdles, the family’s commitment to attending graduations and supporting one another was steadfast. The family coordinated travel to attend Nathan’s graduation from the U.S. Navy at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, and David’s graduation from BMT here in San Antonio.



"We had a plan for who was going where and doing what. My mom and two of my sisters went up to Great Lakes for Nathan’s graduation while all the boys stayed here,” Jacob said. “Since David was finishing BMT and heading to tech school that Friday, we still had a couple of family days with Nathan on Friday and Saturday. So, we all headed to Great Lakes on Thursday immediately after David’s graduation."



Watching their sons follow in their footsteps has been a source of immense pride for Chris and Kerry Urdzik.



“All my children were born near Air Force bases, so the military has been in their DNA,” Chris said. “Growing up around people in uniform, the flight line, and the sound of jet engines, I believe that inspired them to follow in my footsteps."



While equally proud, Kerry acknowledges the emotional weight of having four sons in active service.



"I miss them, but I'm incredibly proud of them,” Kerry said. “I'm proud to support their decision to serve, embrace the adventure, and sacrifice for their country."



Kerry and Chris are well-versed in the complexities of military family life, from constant relocations to long separations.



"It had its challenges—spouses didn’t get the same support as active-duty members,” Kerry said. “Back then, you were left with boxes to unpack and a phone book to find new schools and a community, but within the Air Force, there are other families who understand the same lifestyle, so you always have a support system of people living the same life."



Despite these challenges, the Urdziks’ have maintained a close-knit family bond. They make a conscious effort to stay connected, whether through frequent communication or by attending each other’s important life events, such as graduations and promotions.



“Everyone understands this isn’t civilian life; there are different sacrifices. You just do your best to come together when you can,” Kerry said.



Jacob, who is now expecting his first child with his wife, Hannah, emphasizes the importance of balancing family life with a demanding career.



"We’ve had to be creative about spending time together," he said. “We go to the gym, eat, and shop together. Any free time is spent together to ensure we maintain our relationship. We make it work.”



Jacob looks forward to showing his child the same things his father showed him—a sense of pride in service.



"I won’t force anything on them, but I’m excited to show them what I do and take pride in it,” Jacob said. “I'd be incredibly proud if they see that passion and choose to follow in my footsteps. But if they don’t, that’s okay too. I believe in this organization—it offers amazing opportunities, unforgettable adventures, and the chance to serve a purpose greater than ourselves."



With four brothers actively serving and the prospect of the next generation growing up around military life, Jacob says, it’s just the beginning.



“This demonstrates what our family believes in,” Jacob said. “It’s not just about one person-it shows our unity and what we stand for, service. It’s something we deeply believe in, even though family can look different across the country.”



Looking ahead, Jacob advises those considering military service to ensure that they make the right decision.



"It’s not about living up to anyone’s expectations but your own," Jacob said. "Military service is about personal growth, finding your place and purpose. If it’s right for you, you’ll know."