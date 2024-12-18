737th Training Support Squadron DRIVE program: Transforming military transitions with job and housing success

Photo By Ava Leone | Kelli Williams, DRIVE (Develop, Redistribute, Improve, Vault, Expose) program manager,...... read more read more Photo By Ava Leone | Kelli Williams, DRIVE (Develop, Redistribute, Improve, Vault, Expose) program manager, engages with 737th Training Group trainees around a table at the DRIVE Joint Forces Employment Fast Track event on June 28, 2024, at the Pfingston Reception Center on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The event brought in more than 20 organizations to a career fair to provide resources for military members across the different services facing transition, like on-site resume reviews, interviews, employment opportunities, resiliency and housing resources. The 737th Training Support Squadron DRIVE program is designed to transform 737th Training Group trainees, who were medically disqualified from joining the United States Air Force, into adept civil service applicants. These individuals have a second chance to participate in government service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ava Leone) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas --

For many, the idea of joining the military may evoke a mixture of apprehension and aspiration. It represents a formidable challenge to some, while to others, it fulfills a lifelong dream. Those who enlist do so with enthusiasm and commitment, eager to serve their country.



Yet, for some Air and Space Force trainees, the journey may halt unexpectedly at Basic Military Training due to various reasons, such as unforeseen medical conditions. This setback does not signify the end of their path nor diminish their fervor to serve. Instead, it opens the door to alternative avenues where their dedication and desire to contribute can still flourish.



Nearly five years ago, there was a vision for a transformative program aimed at providing Airmen in transition the opportunity to serve as civilians in the U.S. Air Force. This vision materialized into the DRIVE (Developing Resilient Innovative Valuable Employees) program.



Leadership recognized the need for a structured pathway that would allow these individuals to continue contributing to the Air Force in a civilian capacity.



Brad Harris left his home in Virginia in the summer of 2023, eager to begin his military training. However, shortly after his arrival, he found himself in an unexpected situation.



“I had to go to get a medical evaluation and it was determined that I had a heart murmur,” Harris said.



Harris said he was placed in a medical hold status at the 737th Training Support Squadron. The 737 TRSS is responsible for all BMT support functions including receiving and shipping, emergency medical support, processing, Military Training Instructor School, information technology, and cares for those in a transition or hold status.



Harris spent over a month at the TRSS, but it was on the third day representatives of the DRIVE program arrived.



“The DRIVE program came by and talked to us about what they do and what services were available to us,” Harris said.



Unclear at the time whether he would be able to continue his training or not, Harris said he decided to take full advantage of what the program was offering.



“I was in med-hold for eight weeks and during that time, I believe it was every Tuesday and Thursday I participated in the program,” Harris said. “They helped me build a resume and they helped put me in contact with a job recruiter.”



Harris said he was placed in contact with a recruiter for the 502nd Air Base Wing Civil Engineering Squadron. The squadron evaluated his resume, saw his skills, and found a position for him at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.



Harris is now an IT specialist for the 502 CES and has been in this role for almost nine months. He says the critical support and mentorship provided by the DRIVE program was instrumental in his transition to civilian employment.



Work Family Life Specialist for the DRIVE program, Kelli Williams, said the Air Force loses about 2,500 members each year. She said while they may have been disqualified from training, these members are extremely valuable.



“A lot of these members have a lot of skill sets, they have degrees, they speak multiple languages,” Williams said. “So, we want to retain them and continue to train and develop them.”



The 737 TRSS DRIVE program hosted its first Joint Services Employment Fast Track event on June 28. The event was held at the Pfingston Reception Center where more than 20 nationwide organizations were in attendance and ready to provide employment, transition assistance, and housing resources to members of various services.



Since 2019, the DRIVE program has referred 214 qualified applicants to the Air Force Personnel Center for Direct Hiring Authority federal placement consideration. Out of these referrals, Williams said AFPC has successfully placed 69 individuals in Direct Hiring Authority positions within the United States and one outside the continental U.S. placement in Germany. Among those placed, 67 qualified for AFPC’s $5,000 recruitment bonus, totaling $335,000 awarded.



Stephanie Bracely, DRIVE program coordinator, said some trainees are also in need of housing and the program tries to meet them at every need.



“We find them housing opportunities, we partner with the American GI Forum where they get 90 days of housing that is paid for,” she said.



The collaboration between AGIF and the DRIVE program began in 2021 and aims to support trainees facing housing insecurity upon separation from military service. Since then, it has provided housing to 22 federal candidates and 16 private-sector candidates, totaling 38 placements within the Greater San Antonio area, and one housing assist provided in Mississippi.



Currently, the DRIVE program is unique to the Department of the Air Force but could soon become a joint effort. Bracely says the purpose of the DRIVE Employment Fast Track event is to also showcase to other branches how the program is successful and how they can use it as a blueprint to implement their own program.



Representatives with the Navy Recruiting Command attended the event in hopes of adopting a similar initiative that provides other opportunities for recruits who don’t complete basic training.



According to Navy Lt. Nicole Pullman, the Navy learned about the program from the current 737 TRSS commander, Lt. Col. Joseph Harris.



“We’re trying to start something up, but we are in the baby phases of it,” she said.



Pullman says they have been working on a project for almost a year now, and they are trying to develop a transitioning program like that of the Air Force.



“It’s just the right thing to do,” the Lieutenant said. “These people volunteered to serve their country and we want to respect that choice and allow them to continue serving in some way if they are eligible for that.”



Pullman said establishing a transition program would also be helpful in recruitment efforts.



“The way we put it is if we have one person that had a really bad experience at boot camp and says the Navy did nothing to take care of me and goes out there and tells two people, that’s two people that are never going to join the military,” Pullman said. “But if we have people that are leaving and say, ‘you know, it didn’t work out for me, but the Navy took care of me, they put effort into me.’ Well, they’ll go tell their friends that and it might look like a different story.”



Brad Harris said he would not be in the position he is now if it weren’t for the DRIVE program. He said he hopes this program gets picked up by all the branches and receives the necessary funding to continue impacting lives, just the way his life was.



“There are a lot of ways to serve our country, I would have loved to have done so in uniform, but I wasn’t able to, and the DRIVE program allowed me to still be able to serve.” Harris said. “I am so appreciative of that every single day that I step in and do my job.”



For more information on the program or to contact the DRIVE Team email 737trss.tf.drive@us.af.mil