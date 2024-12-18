Mother of fallen Defender ‘marches on’ honoring son

Photo By Ava Leone | Jiffy Helton-Sarver joins U.S. Air Force Basic Officer Course students on their...... read more read more Photo By Ava Leone | Jiffy Helton-Sarver joins U.S. Air Force Basic Officer Course students on their graduation ruck in memory of her son on August 15, 2024 at Camp Bullis, TX. Her son, 1st Lt. Joseph D. Helton Jr., served as a security forces officer and as a flight commander for the 737th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron in Iraq before he was killed by an improvised explosive devise on Sept. 8, 2009. The USAF Security Forces Academy honors Helton's legacy and heroism at every Basic Officer Course graduation and Helton-Sarver marches alongside the students throughout every ruck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ava Leone) see less | View Image Page

In the sweltering summer heat, 31 Defenders trekked up the rigorous route for their graduation ruck. Sixty-five-year-old Jiffy Helton-Sarver marches near the front, carrying a guidon commemorating her fallen son, Security Forces Officer 1st Lt. Joseph Helton.



Helton-Sarver comes to JBSA-Camp Bullis three times a year to complete a 4-mile ruck on the rugged terrain in the Texas backcountry alongside Security Forces Defenders to signify their graduation from 81 days of technical training in the U.S. Air Force Security Forces Basic Officer Course. Her son was a 24-year-old security forces officer with the 6th Security Forces Squadron based at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. After volunteering to extend his deployment in Iraq to support his detachment, on Sept. 8, 2009, he was killed by an explosively formed projectile — one of the deadliest improvised explosive devices — that struck his Humvee vehicle near Baghdad.



Throughout the year, she stays in touch with the instructors and the students at the Air Force Security Forces Academy with the 343rd Training Squadron, forming close bonds with each of them. When she arrives in Texas, she goes out to dinner with the students and their families to celebrate the Airmen’s’ career milestone.



Lt. Col. Robert Chance, 343rd Training Squadron commander, said he believes Helton-Sarver’s commitment to supporting the security forces officers creates an immeasurable impact on the Airmen.



“No one can tell me the last [graduation] she missed — and what that means — that relationship is worth more than you could ever detail,” Chance said.



By sharing her son’s story, Helton-Sarver drives home how the aspiring security forces officers can influence someone’s life less than a couple years after technical training, according to Chance.



Helton completed his six-month volunteer deployment during Operation Iraqi Freedom but extended for another six months when his unit needed someone to fill an open position. He served as the flight commander for the 732nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron in Baghdad. Helton led a police transition team that trained, mentored and assisted Iraqi police officers. On Sept. 8, 2009, Helton volunteered again to lead his Airmen on a risky mission when the intended commander of that mission had not yet returned to base. Riding in the front of an armored vehicle when it was struck by an EFP, explosively formed projectile, Helton’s sheer muscle mass likely saved the other three Airmen seated behind him, according to Helton-Sarver.



“A lot of times, we don't think about the sacrifices that are involved, that are possible,” Chance said. “And with them [the instructors and students] being able to talk to Ms. Helton-Sarver, it brings that home to them, and it kind of provides grounding and purpose their whole way through [training].”



Since his death, Helton-Sarver has traveled to military institutions across the country to share her son’s story and to acknowledge the important work Security Forces members do for the U.S. Air Force. Each year, she travels to MacDill AFB to participate in the Helton Hall Memorial Run, a 5k run in honor of her son’s legacy. On Sept. 8, 2016, she succeeded in placing a memorial statue of a kneeling security forces officer holding his M-4 rifle at the ready, guarding the entrance to the 6th Security Forces Squadron headquarters, Helton Hall at MacDill AFB — a building named in her son’s memory. A granite block at the base of the statue is engraved with the names of 13 other Defenders from the base who sacrificed their lives to serve the USAF. Helton-Sarver also collaborates with the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Helton’s alma mater, and on May 10, 2024, USAFA dedicated its security facility as the 1st Lt. Joseph D. Helton Jr. Large Vehicle Inspection Site in honor of his heroism.



“The stuff that I do with the military is not so that Joseph isn’t forgotten. It’s because that’s the only thing I can do for him now — is to help take care of his troops,” Helton-Sarver said. “And he had a pretty good reputation amongst his guys for taking care of his troops.”



While hiking the steep hills at Camp Bullis, Helton-Sarver strikes up conversations with the Defenders beside her. She wants to know why they left their homes to join the Air Force and become a Security Forces officer, where they come from, what their interests are and who matters the most to them. Hearing their stories brings back memories of her son, who as a precocious child “did more damage to her house than three girls all together.”



Helton-Sarver finds that most of the Airmen who elect to join security forces are caretakers at heart, like her son.



“Most of the guys who are in the security forces are ones who chose it, they're caretakers, they're like ‘big mama bears,’ and they just all have the same personality trait,” Helton-Sarver said. “I mean, they're all different, but they have that same personality trait where they're tough, resilient, but also caretakers, wanting to bring up their Airmen behind them.”



Helton called his mother, while he was a cadet at USAFA, to inform her that he wanted to join the security forces career field, instead of pursuing his original plan to become a pilot. When she asked why he changed his mind, he said, “I don’t want to be above my troops. I want to be on the ground with my troops,” according to Helton-Sarver.



She continues to stay involved with the Security Forces community to carry on Helton’s mission to care for his Airmen above all else. When Helton-Sarver first started coming out to visit the 343 TRS in December 2022, she did not know what her role was within the instructors and students.



“Now I just feel like it's an extended part of my family,” Helton-Sarver said. “Like going to visit my family, and if I can help some parents feel comfortable in the knowledge that the Air Force is going to take care of their son or daughter, then I feel like I'm serving a purpose, and in that way, helping to take care of Joseph's cause.”



Capt. Afron Guze, the flight commander for the Security Forces Basic Officer Course, incorporates Helton’s story into the lessons for his students. Each class elects a peer to give a presentation about why Helton’s legacy is significant to the USAF and the student earns the honor to bear the guidon with Helton’s name during the graduation ruck.



He looks forward to interacting with Helton-Sarver when she comes to visit the 343 TRS.



“She has not missed a single graduation to my knowledge, and is just a person that is amazing,” Guze said. “She has texted me on every holiday I can imagine and just wished me a ‘happy Thanksgiving’ or a ‘merry Christmas.’”



At the end of the ruck, the officers enter a field filled with cheering family and friends congratulating them on their accomplishment. The graduation ceremony begins, and each Defender receives a certificate of completion. Then, at the end, Helton-Sarver presents the 1st. Lt. Joseph D. Helton Jr. Leadership award to a student who exemplifies the dedication to duty and loyalty to their fellow Airmen that Helton himself possessed — 2nd Lt. Kensie Parmer.



Afterward, Helton-Sarver lingers to chat with the instructors, the newly graduated Security Forces officers and their families, commending them on their accomplishments. She turns to leave, holding a group photograph the class gifted her with her beside them.



“I'm very, very lucky,” Helton-Sarver said. “I lost a son, but in his way, he continues to throw me more people.”