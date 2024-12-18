Strengthening Florida’s Front Line: The Role of Guard Recruiters

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock | A student from Sandalwood High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock | A student from Sandalwood High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program speaks with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Roberto Gonzales (right), a production recruiter assigned to the Florida Air National Guard, about the FL ANG benefits and career opportunities in Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 21, 2024. Recruiters from the FL ANG frequently visit high schools, job fairs, and community events across the state to engage with a diverse range of students and professionals, ensuring they connect with highly-skilled individuals interested in serving their state and country. As a participant in the Air Force JROTC program, students are already developing leadership skills and a strong foundation in military values, making them an ideal candidate for future service. These outreach efforts are a key part of the Guard’s commitment to building a strong, dynamic force ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —The Florida Air National Guard plays a vital role in supporting both state and federal missions, ranging from responding to local emergencies to deploying for overseas military operations. As the demand for skilled personnel increases, the Florida Air National Guard's recruiting team is committed to finding the right individuals to fulfill these critical roles.



“Our primary goal is to ensure we have the manpower to support local and overseas missions,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Newsome, the senior enlisted leader for the Florida Air National Guard’s recruiting and retention team. “[This] is done by finding motivated men and women within our own communities who want to help their community through service. In Florida, the stakes are high, and the work we do directly impacts the people we live and serve alongside.”



The Florida Air National Guard is frequently called upon for emergency disaster responses, particularly during hurricane season. Responsibilities range from pre-storm preparation efforts like shelter staffing to post-storm recovery operations, including route clearance, supply distribution, and evacuation support.



“When we talk to candidates, we tell them, ‘You’re not just serving the nation—you’re serving your hometown, your family, and your friends,’” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Allyson Bailey, a production recruiter with the Florida Air National Guard. “That connection to the community is something that resonates with people. We’re not just there to help and leave—we’re members of these communities too.”



The Florida National Guard not only assists with local emergency responses but also fulfills a broader federal mission, including overseas deployments and international partnerships. This dual responsibility enables service members to gain valuable technical and leadership skills that are highly transferable to civilian careers.



“Answering the call to action is part of life in Florida, and the Air National Guard is often on the front lines,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Randolph, a production recruiter with the Florida Air National Guard. “When disasters strike and the call comes, we’re there to assist wherever the Governor or President needs us.”



Recruiters emphasize these diverse missions when speaking to potential recruits, offering insight into the benefits of joining the Guard. These benefits include access to specialized training, leadership development, college tuition assistance, and the ability to serve close to home while also making an impact worldwide.



For those considering a career with the Florida Air National Guard, the recruitment process begins with connecting with local recruiters, who provide information about eligibility, training, and career paths. Interested individuals can explore options in fields such as aviation, cybersecurity, medical services, and engineering, among others.



“Joining the Guard offers incredible opportunities to learn valuable skills, serve your community, and build a meaningful career,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Roberto Gonzales, a production recruiter. “We’re here to help potential recruits find the right fit for their goals and aspirations.”



The Florida Air National Guard continues to seek dedicated individuals ready to take on the challenges of tomorrow while making an impact today. For more information about joining, visit https://www.125fw.ang.af.mil/careers.