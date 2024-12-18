Fort Buchanan’s Service Members enjoy a Christmas Lunch thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Service members, civilians, families, and other community members gathered at the installation community club to enjoy a holiday lunch, courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation, Dec 20.



The installation's leadership, including Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan's commanding officer; Lt. Col. Sean K. Cook, Deputy Garrison Commander; Command Sgt. Maj Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, installation sergeant major, and Ulises Marrero, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, served the food to the participants.



Capt. Michael Rodriguez Martinez, Operations Officer at the 390th Seaport Operations company, was one of the many service members who participated in the lunch.



"It was a pleasant surprise to see our leaders serving food to the troops and the community.

Every Soldier loves to see that. The food is delicious, and the atmosphere is great. What I enjoyed the most was the atmosphere and the happiness in the room, which is very important during Christmas. Excellent event," said Rodriguez-Martinez.



For Chief Warrant Officer 2 Juan Motta Febres, a Maintenance Technician at the 393rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, the event allowed him to interact with other service members outside of work.



"This was a perfect event. I felt welcomed and enjoyed having lunch with my Army family. I enjoyed the music and sharing this special moment with other service members," said Motta-Febres.



Samples seized the moment to express his appreciation to the service members.



"Thanks to your dedication and service, we have demonstrated the critical capabilities Fort Buchanan provides to the Army and the nation through actions," said the commanding officer of the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.



Meanwhile, Bergman-Gándara reflected on the troops who will spend Christmas away from their families.



"We encourage everyone to keep our deployed service members in their thoughts and prayers," added the Command Sergeant Major.



The Gary Sinise Foundation is a charity and veterans service organization that offers various programs, services, and events for wounded military veterans.



Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.

