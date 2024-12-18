Kentucky National Guard supports Bardstown Christmas Parade, strengthens community bonds 

BARDSTOWN, Ky. -- Soldiers with Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery Brigade, Kentucky Army National Guard, participated in the 2024 Bardstown Christmas Parade, Dec. 5. The Soldiers provided color guard and supported local police during the parade.



More than 100 other entries participated in the annual holiday parade, including cadets from the Bluegrass ChalleNGe Academy (BCA) at Fort Knox.



A highlight of the event was Guardsmen meeting Ethan, the parade's canine grand marshal and star of the upcoming film, "Ethan Almighty." The film will follow Ethan’s story of survival after neglect, abandonment, and near death when found at the doorsteps of a Louisville animal shelter. His life’s story prompted a change in state law, making animal abuse a felony for convicted offenders.



A California-based film crew recorded video of the parade for inclusion in the upcoming feature.



Wilma Sorrell, chair of the Bardstown Christmas Parade Committee, said that the Kentucky National Guard support of the event was indispensable as a key to the success of their event.



“I truly want to send our thanks and appreciation to the Kentucky National Guard unit who provided so much assistance for the 2024 Bardstown Kiwanis Parade,” said Sorrell. “The crowd was down due to the extreme cold temperatures we experienced, but these amazing men and women monitored our parade and kept the crowds from closing in at the stage area and kept them safely off the streets. Their support was invaluable.”



2nd Lt. Tristain Nye, of the 2/138th, said his unit is dedicated to serving and protecting their communities both in times of need and in daily life. Participation in community events like parades builds trust, fosters relationships, and showcases the National Guard as a positive presence in everyday community life.



“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this event and to represent the National Guard in a positive way,” said Nye. “It’s always fulfilling to give back to the community. And events like this allow us to connect with people outside of our usual roles. I look forward to more opportunities to serve in this capacity and to continue strengthening the bond between the Guard and the communities we serve.”



Each year, hundreds of KYNG Soldiers and Airmen serve the Commonwealth by participating in events like this as part of the community engagement program. From local parades and festivals to official state-level events, Soldiers and Airmen volunteer and make sacrifices to give back to their communities.

