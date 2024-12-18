Daleville students seeing stars; Scientists use planetarium dome to expand knowledge of space

[Dateline: Fort Novosel, Ala., Dec. 2024] Space, that region beyond our planet’s atmosphere, is intriguing yet few people on planet Earth will personally experience it. Reading about space and seeing pictures in books allows students to learn about space. Daleville Middle School students were immersed in space thanks to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s portable INTUITIVE® Planetarium.



“We brought our portable planetarium dome here to help educate students on what we do at the rocket center,” explained Ms. Sam Pinter, a planetarium supervisor with the Huntsville, Ala. based rocket center, “and give them a better understanding of space and space exploration today.”



The planetarium show, titled “Moon, Mars, and Beyond,” took students on a journey from Earth’s early space missions, discussing satellites and the use of the International Space Station, before moving on to future missions to the Moon and Mars. The journey continued with a display of images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.



“The planetarium dome gave the students a real-life example of what is in space that we cannot see with the human eye and sparked their imagination and curiosity,” said Mrs. Selena Wood, a Daleville Middle School 6th-grade science teacher and the school’s science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) teacher.



Ms. Roberta Bronson, Daleville Middle School principal, emphasized that the students’ interests in space were piqued after exiting the planetarium, as they could now apply the lessons they were learning from books.

The planetarium visiting the school was made possible through an Army Educational Outreach Program grant provided to the U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory and a partnership between USAARL and Daleville City Schools.



About USAARL



USAARL is a world-class organization of subject matter experts in the fields of operator health and performance in complex systems; the en route care environment; blunt, blast, and accelerative injury and protection; crew survival in rotary-wing aircraft and combat vehicles; and sensory performance, injury, and protection. USAARL engages in innovative research, development, test, and evaluation activities to identify research gaps and inform requirements documents that contribute to future vertical lift, medical, aviation, and defense health capabilities. USAARL is a trusted agent for stakeholders, providing evidence-based solutions and operational practices that protect joint force warriors and enhance warfighter performance. USAARL invests in the next generation of scientists and engineers, research technicians, program managers, and administrative professionals by valuing and developing its people, implementing talent management principles, and engaging in educational outreach opportunities.

