Aspiring USAG Stuttgart Eagle Scout leads restoration of VII Corps Memorial

In 1991, Gen. Colin Powell came to Stuttgart’s Kelley Barracks to honor the members of the U.S. Army VII Corps for their outstanding achievements in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.



Now, more than 30 years later, the efforts of aspiring Eagle Scout Josh Pryor and his own volunteer corps to renew the installation’s “VII Corps Memorial” are helping ensure that the legacy and sacrifices of these Soldiers are never forgotten.



“I’m really adamant about doing something like this because I’ve spent so much time in military communities, and I want to try and pay back what the military community has given me,” Pryor said.



His proposal entailed repainting a roughly 150 square-foot cement pad with the VII Corps insignia near Kelley's main entrance, beautifying adjacent flowerbeds and walkways, and adding 16 rose bushes to bring the total to 111—a tribute to the number of VII Corps Soldiers who died serving in Desert Shield and Desert Storm.



To make it happen, Pryor first drew up a detailed plan and gained approval from Scout leaders, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Commander Col. Kirk Alexander, and the VII Corps Desert Storm Veterans Association (DSVA), which provided him a $500 grant for supplies. He also began coordinating logistics like obtaining digging permits, securing a pressure washer, and recruiting about two dozen volunteers. Even after some unexpected painting by garrison maintenance personnel narrowed the types of work left to be done, Pryor still anticipates the cumulative effort to be several times more than the 40-50 hours originally estimated.



“In terms of scope, it’s pretty big even as far as Eagle Scout projects are concerned,” Pryor said. “But it’s been genuinely encouraging to see the work, and how people have watched and been moved by it.”



He even recounted a passing driver rolling down his car window, pumping his fist, and shouting support. This type of passionate reaction highlights the project's deeper impact, as noted by DSVA President Col. (Ret.) Mark Rado.



“It was important for us to partner with Josh,” said Rado, who served with the unit from 1988-1992. “Our intent as the DSVA is to promote and preserve the proud history and lineage of VII Corps and pay honor to the 111 brave VII Corps Soldiers…based on a promise made at the very first memorial ceremony at Kelley Barracks in 1991 that we would never forget.”



Rado makes it a point to visit the memorial at least once a year and recently observed that “the luster was a little worn off.” As the father of two Eagle Scouts, he recognized the potential for a series of Scout-led improvement projects and wanted to offer the DSVA's support for such an initiative.



The challenge was taken on by Pryor, who has “so impressed” Rado with his focus, dedication, and attention to detail.



“When you talk to a young person like Joshua, you can’t help but feel good about the future of our country,” Rado said. “He’s certainly satisfying a requirement, but it’s much bigger than that. It’s a labor of love and a commitment to 111 brave Soldiers.”



And yet, when it comes to legacies, VII Corps isn’t the only one Pryor is sustaining.



After being part of six Scout troops over ten years in the U.S., Japan, and Germany, the rising Stuttgart High School junior would represent the third consecutive generation of his family to become an Eagle Scout, following his father and grandfather.



Eagle Scout is the highest attainable rank within the Scouts BSA program (formerly known as Boy Scouts), achieved by only 5-8% of members, according to the data from the organization. Along with other requirements, earning the rank requires the Scout to complete a significant community service project that they plan, organize, and lead.



Pryor’s parents, Jim and Jill Pryor, have not only provided crucial support but also witnessed firsthand how the project’s responsibilities have fostered his growth.



“It’s been very eye-opening for us,” Jill Pryor said, noting the weight of tasks her son has had to take on, such as briefing the garrison commander. “The biggest observation has been watching his growth. I think it’s been tremendous, and his maturity has developed to another level. It’s been really cool to see.”



Nearing the conclusion of both his project and his uphill climb in Scouting has given Pryor a chance to reflect on some key lessons. He's come to understand the importance of teamwork and how much more can be accomplished together with a common purpose. He's also discovered the value of volunteering and service, and how Scouting is a great way for kids to learn about them.



Finally, Pryor has learned that even tasks that seem simple on paper can involve unexpected challenges to persevere through, but, as he puts it, “the reward will mean more to you than the work that goes in.”

