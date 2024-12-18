Holidays and Heroes Marks a Decade of Giving Back to Military Families

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas – 301st Fighter Wing members attended Holidays and Heroes 10th anniversary on Dec. 8, 2024, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.



The nonprofit, founded in 2015 by Kerre Randel Ortegel, began by supporting 39 military families during its inaugural event. This year, with the help of more than 200 volunteers and sponsors, the organization supported 161 families. Over the past decade, Holidays and Heroes has assisted 993 military families, positively impacting approximately 4,000 individuals.



“It’s had a big impact on military families who are frequently on the move or on some of the lower-enlisted families that may not be able to afford Christmas,” said Ortegel. “I’ve heard from many of them about how meaningful it was for their family when they otherwise wouldn’t have had any presents under the tree.”



Military families can apply to be sponsored annually, and installation leaders can nominate troops and their families. Local families sponsor the selected military families by purchasing gifts to brighten their holiday season.



Ortegel highlighted how the program strengthens the bond between the base and the surrounding community. “It fills a space in each of the volunteers’ and sponsors’ hearts knowing they are doing something that makes a difference,” she said. “It’s all about showing kindness, having a giving heart, recognizing the sacrifices these service members make for us, and finding ways to give back—being patriotic, showing love for our country, love for each other, and spreading joy.”



Col. Robert Lytle, 301st Fighter Wing Vice Commander, emphasized the importance of community support.



“I am always stunned by the outpouring of support from our community during the holiday season,” Lytle said. “Events like Holidays and Heroes remind us of the incredible bond between our service members and the people they protect. Knowing that our Airmen and their families are cared for in this way is a powerful reminder of what it means to serve, not just in uniform, but as part of a larger, supportive community.”



Ortegel said the program’s growth has been entirely organic, with volunteers and sponsors returning year after year, a testament to the event’s lasting impact on all involved.





