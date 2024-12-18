Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future: Martin Army's Journey Through Time

Photo By Jessie Hudson | The original Martin Army Community Hospital, built in 1958, at Fort Moore, Georgia,...... read more read more Photo By Jessie Hudson | The original Martin Army Community Hospital, built in 1958, at Fort Moore, Georgia, formerly known as Fort Benning. The hospital served as a cornerstone of military medicine for more than half a century before transitioning to its modern facility in 2014. see less | View Image Page

As we step into 2025, Fort Moore's landscape continues to evolve, and with it, one of its most iconic landmarks—the old Martin Army Community Hospital (MACH). For decades, this 10- story building stood as a sentinel, greeting Soldiers and their families as they arrived at the installation. Now, as the structure prepares to make way for progress, we reflect on the incredible journey that brought us here.

Much like the Army’s evolution from horse-drawn artillery to cutting-edge technology like drones and advanced medical equipment, the story of MACH is one of continuous growth and innovation. It’s a narrative shaped by decades of dedication to advancing military medicine, improving patient care, and meeting the needs of a growing military community. Saying goodbye to the old hospital is bittersweet, but it’s also a moment to celebrate the future of healthcare—a future focused on what matters most: our service members and their families.



Humble Beginnings: A small hospital with a big mission

In 1918, during the height of World War I, Camp Benning (now Fort Moore) saw the creation of its first station hospital. Constructed as a simple wooden building, it was designed to meet the immediate needs of Soldiers training for war. Despite its modest start, the hospital carried an ambitious motto: “Keep 'em fit for fighting.”

That small wooden structure laid the foundation for a healthcare system that grew alongside the military. By 1925, the hospital expanded with multiple permanent buildings—a sign that comprehensive medical care was becoming a priority. In 1930, the addition of nurses’ barracks highlighted the critical role of medical staff during an era of rapid military modernization.

By 1941, the once-small station hospital had transformed into one of the largest in military service. Eleven additional buildings supported an Army population of roughly 30,000, ensuring Soldiers and their families had access to lifesaving care.



The 1958 hospital: A beacon of care

In 1958, the iconic 10-story structure known as “the Old Hospital” was completed and named after Major General Joseph I. Martin, a pioneer in Army medicine. The facility represented a new era of healthcare for Fort Benning. Constructed for $6 million, it featured 250 beds and cutting-edge technology for its time.

Martin’s innovative practices, such as modernized medical training and streamlined patient care protocols, became the gold standard for Army medicine. Naming the hospital after him was a fitting tribute to his legacy.

During its peak in the 1970s, the hospital’s labor and delivery unit became a cornerstone for military families. Over 1,000 babies were born there annually, creating lasting ties for many.

“I was born at the old hospital, and my daughter and granddaughter were born there as well,” said Elizabeth Burayi, an Army veteran and spouse. “It’s always been a special place for me; over the years, it became part of my story. I worked there, and now I have the pleasure of working at the new hospital,” she said, smiling warmly.

In 1975, a 59,000-square-foot ambulatory care wing was added, further solidifying the hospital’s leadership in military healthcare. The expansion underscored the Army’s growing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Soldiers and their families.



Building for the future

By the early 2000s, it became clear that the old hospital, while iconic, could no longer meet the demands of a technologically advanced and growing military community. Recognizing the need for a modern facility, the Army began plans for a new hospital.

The new hospital opened its doors in 2014. Designed with sustainability, efficiency, and cutting- edge technology, the $500 million facility spans 745,000 square feet and features state-of-the-art operating rooms, advanced diagnostic equipment, and a design that prioritizes patient comfort and accessibility.

Today, it serves over 150,000 active-duty service members, retirees, and their families. On any given day, it provides care ranging from routine check-ups to specialized surgical procedures.



Advancing military medicine

The new hospital symbolizes the DoD's commitment to staying at the forefront of medical technology advancement. Introducing the Da Vinci Surgical System has revolutionized surgeries, allowing for greater precision and faster recovery times.

Virtual healthcare is another transformative advancement. Patients have the option to access care through telemedicine appointments, saving time and reducing in-person visits. This innovation proved invaluable during Hurricane Helene when virtual care became a lifeline for many families.

“Technology has transformed how we deliver care,” said Colonel John Taylor, hospital commander. “We can now offer patients a level of convenience and efficiency that was unimaginable just a few years ago.”

The labor and delivery unit has also grown significantly. Nearly 1,800 babies are born at MACH each year, a testament to the thriving military community it serves.



Personal connections: The heart of the hospital

For many, the hospital represents more than just a place of healing; it’s part of their family’s history.

“I was born at the old hospital, and now I have the privilege of caring for Soldiers who served alongside my father,” said Ms. Reta Burkhart, RN and chief of referral management. “It’s a full- circle moment.”

Others, like Kaitlyn Taylor, have found unique ways to stay connected. “Volunteering here feels like carrying on a tradition,” she said. “My parents started their family at the old hospital, and now I’m part of the volunteer team while my father commands the new hospital. It’s truly an honor.”

These stories underscore the deep ties many have to MACH, highlighting its role as a cornerstone of the Fort Moore community.



Honoring the past, embracing the future

As we watch the old hospital being demolished, it’s natural to feel a sense of loss. Its 10-story frame has been a familiar sight for generations, a beacon of care and resilience. But saying goodbye also means looking forward—to a future where we continue to adapt, modernize, and lead.

In a world of constant change, the hospital remains a steadfast foundation for the Soldiers, families, and retirees it serves. Its history reflects the Army’s ability to grow and evolve, ensuring those who serve receive the best care possible.

As we close this chapter, we open another filled with continuous advancement, care, and commitment to our military families. MACH stands ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow, carrying forward a legacy of excellence that will endure for generations to come.