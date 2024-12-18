Handegard succeeds Yang as 192nd MDG commander

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- The 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, held a promotion ceremony for U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sarah E. Handegard followed by a change of command ceremony for the 192nd Medical Group Dec. 7, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia.



U.S. Army Col. Christy Gambill, commander of the Fort Barfoot-based Virginia Army National Guard Medical Command, presided over the promotion ceremony, and U.S. Air Force Col. Brock E. Lange, 192nd Wing commander, presided over the change of command ceremony.



Handegard was promoted from lieutenant colonel to colonel. Her mother and sister pinned on her new rank insignia.



“Col. Handegard, your new rank brings with it tremendous responsibility,” said Gambill as she expressed sentiments for her longtime friend. “You will be called upon to make decisions that will shape the future of the Virginia Air National Guard and impact the lives of many Airmen. Your role in developing and implementing strategic plans will be essential in ensuring our forces remain the most capable, effective and respected in the world. As you pin on the eagle of a full colonel, carry with you the lessons you learned in every rank that you’ve held.”



Following the promotion ceremony, the 192nd MDG held the change of command ceremony. Handegard, the former 192nd MDG Detachment 1 commander, assumed command of the group from Col. Frank Y. Yang, becoming the first woman to command the 192nd MDG.



“You have, for the first time, come to the wing,” Lange said to Handegard. “You were [203rd] RED HORSE, you were Det-1, and now you are bringing all of that expertise and joint experience in the emergency room to the fight today, to the F-22 operators and maintainers and all of the things here at Langley.”



Handegard enlisted in the North Dakota Army National Guard in 1996 as a combat medic and later transferred to the North Dakota Air National Guard. In September 2003, she entered the Interservice Physician Assistant Program and transferred to the VaANG upon graduation. In her civilian career, she has practiced as an emergency medicine physician assistant since 2006, working in small community hospitals and a level II trauma center.



“The people I have known and the places I have been are what brought me to this place today,” said Handegard. “Without those people, those experiences, I would not be the person I am standing before you all.”



Among other accomplishments and assignments, Handegard has participated in Operations Coronet Nighthawk, Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve and Freedom Sentinel. As part of the VNG State Partnership Program, she traveled to Tajikistan and taught medical skills to the Tajikistan military. She has supported humanitarian missions including Beyond the Horizon and was part of Joint Task Force Camp Grafton supporting Operation Walking Shield.



Lange expressed gratitude to the outgoing 192nd MDG commander who served in the role since Aug. 7, 2021.



“Dr. Frank Yang, diamond hands, a surgeon of the highest caliber,” said Lange. “A colonel and leader who has been in the Virginia Air National Guard for a while and has done everything the commonwealth has ever asked and more…I know he taught this med group many things, but one thing that he and I spoke about a lot and I want you to walk out of here today with is Airmen first, Medics second. That is an ethos that I believe is absolutely critical as we prepare for Great Power Competition. Each one of you is so critically vital to making sure those folks back there with the red hats are ready to go to war when the time comes. Doc, you are a true example of selfless service, and it has been a pleasure serving with you.”



According to Yang, he looks forward to hearing and reading about all the future accomplishments of the 192nd MDG as Handegard takes the reins.



“This may be a change of command, but I know what is not changing is the 192nd Medical Group - every member’s dedication, commitment and hard work,” said Yang. “You have in Col. Handegard, a great leader. She was the most deployed medic I know, and it’s still true. [She] brings to the group a large amount of real-world experience, and I leave the command knowing with full confidence that you are in great hands with Col. Handegard and all the leaders out here.”

