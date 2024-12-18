Partnerships, a Cornerstone In Any Relationship

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers works diligently to forge strong relationships with federal and state agencies across all districts to achieve thorough results on different programs and projects through combining resources, expertise, and departmental authority. Beyond collaboration on specific initiatives, the Rock Island District hosts and attends different partnership meetings to maintain and lay down groundwork for working relationships. Through this relationship-driven approach the Rock Island District delivers efficient, effective, and valuable solutions for the communities it serves. The district is laying the groundwork for new connections and fortifying the existing ones.



“The (Iowa Department of Transportation) director sends kudos about the online permit process,” Charlie Purcell, Deputy Director, Iowa Department of Transportation, expressed during the Iowa’s July partnership meeting.



Before participants of the Illinois partnering meeting in October dove into small group discussions, they were encouraged to use their most efficient of tools readily available to them. “We need to communicate more,” stated Col. Andy J. Pannier, Commander and District Engineer, USACE St. Louis District.



“Do a lot of listening,” urged Brant Vollman, archeologist, USACE Rock Island District at the beginning of an October partnership meeting. “When you’re getting in on these projects, be open to listening.”



During both Illinois and Iowa partnering meetings, participants from all agencies were intermingled at tables set up for collaboration. By intentionally arranging tables to have people facing each other, rather than having a central focus point in the room, this encouraged a more unified and participatory dynamic.



“This creates goodwill,” shared Logan Pappenfort, Tribal Relations director, Illinois State Museum. “It builds the relationships needed to grow.”

By continuing to facilitate and attend partnering meetings, Rock Island District demonstrates its commitment to cooperation and success for all.



Going forward, the district’s focus on relationship building will continue to deliver these tangible results and impactful benefits.

Date Taken: 12.23.2024