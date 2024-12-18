908th bolsters EO section with new members

Photo By Bradley Clark | The 908th Flying Training Wing’s Equal Opportunity office is comprised of, from...... read more read more Photo By Bradley Clark | The 908th Flying Training Wing’s Equal Opportunity office is comprised of, from left, EO Director, Maj. Katrina Smith, Noncommissioned Officer in Charge, Master Sgt. Toni Page, EO Specialist Staff Sgt. Grecia Melendez, and EO Specialist Staff Sgt. Chandra O’Bryant. The Equal Opportunity section provides education and training, human relations education, assisting commanders in identifying and removing EO barriers, provides complaint services and subject matter advice, and administers the Negotiation and Dispute Resolution program to efficiently resolve workplace disputes and conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark) see less | View Image Page

The 908th Flying Training Wing has more than doubled the number of specialists in its Equal Opportunity section on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



With the additions of Maj. Katrina Smith, new EO director, in March 2024, Staff Sgt. Chandra O’Bryant, in April 2024 and Staff Sgt. Grecia Melendez, in May 2024, both new EO specialists, joining Master Sgt. Toni Page, section noncommissioned officer in charge, the shop is now running at more than 100 percent capacity after Page being the sole practitioner for nearly three and a half years.



“I think one of the biggest benefits to having an EO team this size is no one should feel that the section is overwhelmed or has too much going on,” said Smith. “Not that anyone ever felt that way, but if they did, or if they thought their complaint was minor or insignificant, we want them to know, they can and should come to us, that’s what we are here for.”



The EO program covers a multitude of areas and situations.



“The Department of the Air Force Military Equal Opportunity Program implements laws and Department of Defense policies on prohibited discrimination and discriminatory harassment, including sexual harassment, against military members on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, including pregnancy, national origin, gender identity, or sexual orientation,” explained Page. “The DAF MEO program also addresses other forms of harassment, including bullying and hazing.”



The EO office attacks the situations and items in multiple ways.



“To achieve this, EO acts as advisors, educators, assessors and change agents across the wing,” explained Smith. “We do this by working closely with the commanders, pushing out information pertaining to the EO program, conduct out and abouts in each unit and ensure all Airmen are adhering to good order and discipline. The EO office provides timely, fair, and impartial services to the wing population which includes working closely with other helping agencies. We also ensure military members experiencing sexual harassment have access to and are referred to the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office for victim advocacy support and to the EO office to file a MEO complaint. Sexual harassment involves unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and deliberate or repeated offensive comments or gestures.”



The Equal Opportunity section provides education and training, human relations education, assists commanders in identifying and removing EO barriers, provides complaint services and subject matter advice, and administers the Negotiation and Dispute Resolution program to efficiently resolve workplace disputes and conflict.



The EO office does all of this to ensure units and members are able to effectively work as a team and accomplish the mission.



“Failure to adhere to EO Regulations outlined in DAFI 36-2710, Equal Opportunity Program, and the Secretary of the Air Force’s EO and Nondiscrimination Policy Memorandum, will degrade combat readiness, erode unit cohesion, and prevent the team from mission accomplishment,” said Smith.



Members of the 908th FTW are encouraged to reach out to anyone in the 908th EO section for assistance in dealing with any of the aforementioned issues or to just get advice on how to successfully navigate the military today.



“The EO team is happy to be here and support all the members of the 908 FTW,” said Smith. “We are committed to ensuring all members are treated with dignity, respect, and are given equal opportunities in a prejudice free environment.”