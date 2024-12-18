AMLC LAP personnel provide over-the-shoulder training, support

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Vladimir Sequera, right, a systems technical representative with U.S. Army Medical...... read more read more Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Vladimir Sequera, right, a systems technical representative with U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Logistics Assistance Program, provides medical maintenance assistance and training to a Soldier during a site visit to Vicenza, Italy. The LAP, a worldwide program under AMLC’s Integrated Logistics Support Center, serves as a direct link between medical units and the AMLC enterprise, providing over-the-shoulder training and assistance to identify and address readiness issues in the field. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy -- When Soldiers in the field need some additional training and support on different medical devices and systems, the Logistics Assistance Program at U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command will be there to help.



Those lines of support routinely include site visits, such as one in mid-November to support the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Italy.



Vladimir Sequera, a system technical representative, or STR, based in Kaiserslautern, Germany, conducted the three-day visit to assist the unit medical maintainer with finalizing equipment maintenance plans, opening and closing required work orders and other training.



The LAP, a developing capability under AMLC’s Integrated Logistics Support Center, serves as a “sensor” for the ILSC, supporting medical equipment readiness and providing technical assistance and training throughout the life cycle of medical devices.



Nested with Army Field Support Brigades around the world, LAP personnel provide technical assessments on unit medical systems and equipment, identifies complex challenges and training shortfalls, then works to address those gaps to improve overall unit readiness.



During the visit to Caserna Renato Del Din in Vicenza, Sequera also reviewed the unit’s medical equipment records, including those deemed overdue for maintenance, and explained best practices to maintain overall medical readiness.



“When medical equipment isn’t ready to go, lives can be put in danger,” Sequera said. “Our job is to assist the unit in any way that we can, so they are ready to support the needs of our Soldiers in the field, in any contingency.”



LAP Director Reginald “Reggie” Burrus said the STRs and logistics assistance representatives, or LARs, are true subject-matter experts of medical equipment readiness.



“They are our eyes and ears and a direct link between our maintenance personnel in the field and the AMLC enterprise,” Burrus said. “Not only do they provide that direct support to our field units, but they also ensure we know about problems or issues that could cause readiness challenges down the road. And that’s extremely valuable.”



For more information about the LAP, visit https://www.amlc.army.mil/ILSC/Logistics-Assistance-Directorate.



Headquartered at Fort Detrick, Maryland, AMLC serves as the Army’s Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel.