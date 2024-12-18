Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USINDOPACOM Commander Travels to Republic of Korea, Attends USFK Change of Command

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    12.20.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    USAG HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, travels to the Republic of Korea during a trip to the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility, Dec. 20.

    Paparo met with ROK Acting Minister of National Defense Kim, Seon ho to discuss commitments to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and the ironclad U.S.-ROK Alliance. They ensured one another the U.S.-ROK combined defense posture remains strong and ready to respond to any external provocations or threats.

    During the visit, he also participated in the United States Forces Korea change of command ceremony, where Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson relieved Army Gen. Paul LaCamera, who retired upon the completion of the ceremony with 40 years of honorable service to the United States.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 15:28
    Story ID: 488183
    Location: SEOUL, KR
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USINDOPACOM Commander Travels to Republic of Korea, Attends USFK Change of Command, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROK
    USFK
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download