USINDOPACOM Commander Travels to Republic of Korea, Attends USFK Change of Command

USAG HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, travels to the Republic of Korea during a trip to the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility, Dec. 20.



Paparo met with ROK Acting Minister of National Defense Kim, Seon ho to discuss commitments to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and the ironclad U.S.-ROK Alliance. They ensured one another the U.S.-ROK combined defense posture remains strong and ready to respond to any external provocations or threats.



During the visit, he also participated in the United States Forces Korea change of command ceremony, where Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson relieved Army Gen. Paul LaCamera, who retired upon the completion of the ceremony with 40 years of honorable service to the United States.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win.

