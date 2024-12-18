Holiday spirit brightens Grand Forks Air Force Base

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Despite extreme Midwestern cold weather, Airmen and families conjured holiday spirit at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, followed by filling the air with sweet scents of treats for the annual 319th First Sergeants Council Cookie Drive at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 5, 2024.



“Holiday mental health ties into the 319th mission because it is important for Airmen to have optimal focus at their jobs every day,” said Lisa Toro, a military spouse and a cookie drive volunteer. “Some Airmen work through the holidays, and if they have struggles during then, their mental health will affect everything they do.”



Convening in social groups and building strong community ties is one of the ways 319th RW leaders aim to increase morale and social resilience for airmen. In addition, special care is given to caring for the base’s first term airmen, some of which are living away from home and their families for the first time.



“As we give morale this holiday season, we recognize that being away from families during the holidays is extremely difficult, so airmen can lean on the community as the family they make in the military,” Toro added. “Our cookie drive intends to support Airmen who are alone in the dorms, by helping them get through the holidays and bringing their spirits up.”



Festivities began with the highly anticipated Christmas tree lighting ceremony, held at the base Northern Lights Club. The event was attended by the 319th RW community and their families. The tree lighting ceremony symbolized the start of the holiday season and brought together the base community.



Following the tree lighting ceremony, celebration continued with a holiday party. Hosted by the 319th Force Support Squadron Northern Lights Club staff, the party provided a festive atmosphere with cookie decorating, games, holiday crafts and photos with Santa Claus.



Adding to the enchantment of the evening, the event was graced by caroling with the Twining Youth Choir.



The same warm spirit carried on the next week when the 319th First Sergeants Council delivered 250 plates of holiday treats to base dormitories and work centers with shift workers.



To support the annual event, which provides cookies to dorm residents, the 319th First Sergeants Council teamed with altruistic volunteers to heat up their home ovens, roll up their sleeves and start baking, packaging and delivering cookies.



Master Sgt. Robert Reichensperger, the first sergeant for 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, said that when first sergeants and the Spouses Club conduct the cookie drive, he hopes it reminds airmen that they are thinking about them and value them as crucial team members.



“Our country has a sense of security knowing that our airmen make sacrifices in the form of missing birthdays, holidays and special events,” said Reichensperger. “Our airmen remain our Wing’s and mission’s greatest asset, and we are willing to take care of them in any way we can support.”



The success of holiday morale on base would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of the 319th First Sergeants Council, the Spouses Club, 319th Force Support Squadron, 319th Marketing office, the Arts and Craft Center, the library, 319th RW Chapel team, Aramark, Service Credit Union and USAA.



Providing holiday recreational family activities is one of the ways Griffins develop ready Airmen and families and ban together to warm each other's hearts during the cold winter season.

