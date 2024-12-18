USINDOPACOM Commander Travels to Vietnam, Attends Vietnam International Defence Expo

HANOI, Vietnam — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, traveled to Vietnam for the first time, Dec. 19, to attend the 2024 Vietnam International Defense Expo.



Paparo met with Vietnamese Minister of National Defense Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff Senior Lt. Gen. Nguyễn Tân Cương, U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper and other senior leaders to strengthen cooperation through the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They discussed bilateral cooperation, maritime security and military modernization efforts highlighted by the first-ever delivery of U.S. Air Force T-6C Texan IIs aircraft to the Vietnam Air Defense Air Force in November.



He also met separately with Cambodian Minister of Defense Tea Seiha and Laos Deputy Minister of Defense Senior Lt. Gen. Khamliang Outhakaysone to discuss military cooperation and exchanges on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief; demining and removal of unexploded ordnance; and professional military education and training.



This year’s expo, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam People’s Army, promoted efforts to enhance international collaboration in defense research and manufacturing. Moreover, U.S. participation underscored the durability of the U.S. - Vietnam relationship as the two countries prepare to celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations.



Paparo also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Bac Son monument, also known as The Vietnam War Memorial, in Hanoi. The monument was unveiled in 1994 and serves as a tribute to the men and women who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.



Throughout his trip, Paparo expressed appreciation for the U.S.-Vietnamese efforts, through the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, to achieve the fullest possible accounting of all unaccounted U.S. personnel in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win.

