Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. recognized by Guard leadership

ARLINGTON, Va. – National Guard leaders gathered at the Temple Army National Guard Readiness Center Dec. 19 to honor its namesake, retired Army Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr., with a heritage display showcasing his decades of devoted service to the National Guard.



Air Force Gen. Stephen S. Nordhaus, 30th chief of the National Guard Bureau, spoke of Temple's overall impact while serving as the 12th director of the Army National Guard and the 21st CNGB.



"You worked with state governors, the President of the United States, with commanders across the board, with the Chief of Staff of the Army, with the services and the Joint Chiefs to make our National Guard stronger. In what our nation and National Guard does, you have been an incredible leader and mentor," said Nordhaus, speaking to Temple, who joined the dedication online from his home in California.



"The photos you see here are remarkable and show your incredible career in the National Guard. But it also shows what you meant to us not only as a Soldier, mentor, leader, and commander but also as a family man and a friend, and I thank you for your service across the many, many decades," he added.



During his remarks, Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, 23rd director of the Army National Guard, echoed Nordhaus' sentiment.



"He was a trailblazer, a real force of nature. He set this great organization on a path to future success for which his successors are certainly grateful. I know I am," said Stubbs.



"When we walk into this building, especially our younger soldiers, we will get to see who this man, who this great Soldier, this great officer, this great leader, this exceptional general, who he was, who he is, what he represented, and what legacy he left," Stubbs added.



While Stubbs and Nordhaus spoke of the legacy Temple has left behind, retired Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, the 29th chief of the National Guard Bureau, spoke of his personal experiences interacting with the man himself.



"During my time as director of the Army National Guard and then as chief, he provided valuable insights and historical perspectives that were in many ways timeless. He is the kind of man that from the minute you see him, hear his voice, you automatically smile, because you are with both a friend and a mentor at the same time," said Hokanson.



"In his presence, you wanted to stand tall, sit straighter, fully appreciate the honor of serving our nation and endeavor to do our absolute best. Because with him, you were with a true patriot, someone we could all learn from, and we are blessed to become better soldiers and people. This building and display we unveiled today will stand as a reminder of the impact a single, selfless Soldier and patriot can have on an organization and our nation," Hokanson added.



A combat infantryman from the Korean War, Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple, Jr. enlisted as a private in the California Army National Guard's 160th Infantry Regiment in 1947 and deployed with the 5th Regimental Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division in 1950.



According to Temple, hardships experienced during the Korean War fueled his focus to ensure future Soldiers wouldn't suffer from a lack of proper training or preparation.



Temple would serve as the deputy director of the Army National Guard from 1978 -1982, as the 12th director of the Army National Guard from 1982-1986, and as the 21st chief of the National Guard Bureau from 1986-1990. Temple retired from the U.S. Army on Feb. 1, 1990, after over 42 years of service to the nation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2024 Date Posted: 12.20.2024 18:55 Story ID: 488173 Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. recognized by Guard leadership, by Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.