Arizona Soldier visits old High School.

On Monday, 26 December 2025, First Lieutenant Rojhat Hakari visited his old stomping grounds, Ironwood High School in Glendale Arizona. He met with some of his favorite teachers and presented to numerous classes. His most notable presentation was to the drama club, in which he recounted his performance in Hamlet. Hakari was raised in Glendale and graduated from Iron-wood High School in 2018, he later earned a Bachelor of Science in Physiology and Medical Sciences from the University of Arizona.



In 2024, he commissioned into the U.S. Army as an Artillery Officer and is currently assigned to the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion under the Hometown Recruiter Assistant Program (HRAP).

This program allows Soldiers who have recently completed Advanced Individual Training (AIT), One Station Unit Training (OSUT) or Basic Officer Leader’s Course (BOLC) to return to their hometowns to assist the local recruiters by sharing their Army training experiences with family, friends, high school classmates, Future Soldiers, veterans, and community leaders.



Hakari’s parents, originally from Iran, state they are extremely proud of his Army service and look forward to spending the Holidays with him.



Upon completing his HRAP assignment in January, Hakari is scheduled to attend the Basic Air-borne Qualification Course in Fort Moore Georgia and will then report to Fort Liberty North Carolina with assignment in 82nd Airborne Division.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2024 Date Posted: 12.20.2024 Location: GLENDALE, ARIZONA, US