VMGR-153 Supports Toys for Tots and Completes Arctic Training

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), recently embarked on a unique deployment to Alaska, combining rigorous training operations with impactful community service. The squadron's multifaceted mission showcased its adaptability and dedication to both military readiness and community relations.



After an eight-hour flight from MCBH, the Marines of VMGR-153 were ready to accomplish their task. VMGR-153’s Toys for Tots mission was to support and transport the Marines of 4th Law Enforcement Battalion (LEB) in order to deliver presents to the children and families of the local Alaskan community.



The squadron's KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft transported personnel and equipment to remote and otherwise inaccessible locations across Alaska. This effort ensured the successful completion of 4th LEB's mission to deliver holiday gifts to children in these isolated areas. During 4th LEB’s toy deliveries, VMGR-153 assessed the training and readiness of their pilots and aircrew, gaining multiple training qualifications by the completion of the deployment.



"It definitely feels good knowing that we're helping to contribute to some remote communities and their Christmas season," said Capt. Ryan Foster, a KC-130J Super Hercules pilot with VMGR-153 and the officer in charge of the Toys for Tots detachment. "Being out here allows us to support local families while also getting great cold weather training."



“We play a pretty important role in transporting the Marines with their snowmobiles, sleds and equipment up to those remote locations,” said Master Sgt. Daniel Pye, a KC-130J Super Hercules flight engineer and loadmaster with VMGR-153. “4th LEB are the ones getting face-to-face with everybody, but we’re the ones getting them there. We don’t get to see the ‘fruits of labor’ get delivered, but we know that they’re getting it done.”



In addition to their community service, VMGR-153 conducted joint training exercises with the U.S. Army's 11th Airborne Division and U.S. Air Force. The training included airdropping heavy equipment and paratroopers, delivering snowmobiles and personnel to remote areas, and enhancing operational readiness by providing crucial training and certifications to the pilots and loadmasters of VMGR-153. These exercises not only tested and enhanced the interoperability between the branches but also fostered greater cohesion between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen.



"It’s definitely beneficial to work with the other branches in any scenario where the U.S. military has to get involved in anything,” said Pye. "There’s always going to be some level of joint operation. Out here, although we haven’t done direct cross-training, we’ve been working with the Army and Air Force on our planes, providing good training for all of us."



The deployment to Alaska also served as an invaluable training opportunity for VMGR-153. The difference between sunny, tropical Hawaii and Alaska’s frozen, mountainous tundra proved to be a shock to some of the Marines. For some, it was the first time seeing snow; for others, it felt like an average day back home. But all learned the valuable lesson that you can never be too safe nor too prepared for the cold. The harsh and varying climate of Alaska in the wintertime provided an ideal setting for honing skills necessary for operating in diverse and extreme environments. The squadron utilized this opportunity to enhance their readiness, ensuring they can effectively execute their missions regardless of geographic or climatic challenges.



"We are successfully handling a few different issues that we don't usually experience in Hawaii," said Foster. "We are having to de-ice the aircraft and utilize cold weather procedures. It is great training for us."



“Allowing the Marines to get out here and work in the cold weather really benefits them and their proficiency in their respective jobs,” said Maj. William Huckeba, the operations officer for VMGR-153 and detachment officer in charge of the operation. “We have successfully accomplished our mission during this operation because we were prepared and planned our flights in extreme conditions meticulously.”



VMGR-153's deployment to Alaska underscores the versatility and commitment of Marine Corps aviation units. By seamlessly integrating rigorous training exercises with meaningful community engagement, the squadron demonstrated its ability to adapt to complex missions and environments. The success of this deployment highlights the vital role such operations play in maintaining military readiness while fostering goodwill and support among local communities.

Date Taken: 12.20.2024 Date Posted: 12.20.2024