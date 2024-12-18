Soldier stationed in Korea pleads guilty to sexual assault, sentenced to prison

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Korea – Army Sgt. Jamaal J. Weems, 31, an Unmanned Aircraft System Operator assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact and indecent exposure during his court-martial at the Camp Humphreys Court House on Dec. 16.



While staying the night at a fellow soldier’s off base apartment in Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea, on Aug. 26, 2023, Weems provided a THC delta-8 edible gummy to the victim, the soldier’s civilian roommate.



She became dizzy and sleepy and went to her bedroom. While asleep, Weems entered her room, proceeded to fully undress and sexually assault the victim.



The victim woke up during the assault and quickly kicked him out the room. She immediately reported the incident to her roommate, a soldier in Weems’ unit, who notified Weems’ chain of command.



While being interviewed by agents with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Weems admitted his guilt, claiming he was trying to reenact a scene from a television show.



The military judge sentenced him to six months confinement, reduction in rank to E-1 and a bad conduct discharge. He is currently at the U.S. Army Correctional Activity-Korea on Camp Humphreys and is awaiting orders to be transferred to a correctional facility in the United States.



“This result sends a strong message that sexual offenses will not be tolerated in our military,” said Maj. Megan Herriford, lead prosecutor, Korea-Japan Field Office, U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“While nothing can fully erase the harm caused, we hope this outcome brings some measure of justice and closure to the survivor.”



“Army CID works diligently to conduct thorough investigations and hold those accountable who commit criminal acts,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Michael DeFamio, Department of the Army CID Far East Field Office.



“We’ll continue to work closely with our OSTC partners while investigating criminal activity targeting Army people, resources, capabilities, and communities worldwide.”



Upon release from prison Weems will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



This case was investigated by the Army CID Far East Field Office and prosecuted by Herriford and Capt. Tyler A. Fergel, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate.

