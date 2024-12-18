Photo Story: Scenes from 2024 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the 2024 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is shown Dec. 5,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the 2024 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is shown Dec. 5, 2024, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of community members participated in the event. The event included the tree lighting, crafts for families and children, and much more. The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Scenes from the 2024 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony are shown Dec. 5, 2024, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy.



Hundreds of community members participated in the event.



The event included the tree lighting, crafts for families and children, and much more.



The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



DFMWR Business and Recreation Division Chief Karla Rynes emceed the event at McCoy’s and welcomed everyone.



“Tonight, as we gather together to celebrate the holiday season, it’s time to come together as a community and spread joy, warmth, and cheer,” Rynes said Dec. 5. “It is truly a pleasure to see so many faces, both who live here and new, as we gather to kick off the holiday season as we light this beautiful tree tonight.



“We truly appreciate your generosity and commitment to make Fort McCoy such a vibrant place for all of us,” Rynes said to the 2024 event crowd. “To all of our military families, thank you for your service and sacrifice. … We celebrate more than just the holidays. We celebrate our strong sense of community, the bonds we share, and the spirit of giving that makes this time of year so special.”



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy,” on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/fortmccoywi, and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@fortmccoy.



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”