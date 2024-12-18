Special Agent Retired

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – A long-time government employee retired at the Davis-Monthan community center, Dec. 19, 2024.



Special Agent Lynn Stedge retired after a combined 37 years of both military and civilian service, 28 of which were spent with the Office of Special Investigations.



The mission of OSI is to identify, exploit and neutralize criminal, intelligence and terrorist threats in multiple domains to the Department of the Air Force, Department of Defense, and the United States government.



They are the only federal agency with law enforcement and counter intelligence capabilities performed by a military and civilian force.



Agent Stedge began his career in 1987 after his grandfather inspired him to join the military.



“He was a disabled veteran who served in World War II,” said Stedge, Operating Location-B director. “Despite his permanent disfigurement, he worked, raised a family, and always set a good example.”



He followed his grandfather's example and continued his support of the OSI mission after his military service, devoting his life to national security and the Air Force.



Agent Stedge’s tenure at Davis-Monthan holds special significance, as he was assigned here twice during his career. When he returned in 2020, Agent Stedge assumed the role of Director of OL-B.



Throughout his career, Stedge’s expertise and leadership were vital in operations that took him across the globe. He and his team protected Air Force personnel and resources while also strengthening international relationships with allies and partners.



Colleagues and friends describe him as a professional who can maintain a steady bearing throughout any situation. He is an advocate for his team and works by the motto “Mission first, people always.”



“I ran a lot of good criminal and counterintelligence cases over the years,” said Stedge. “But my greatest satisfaction comes from seeing my troops being recognized for their efforts and success.”



Agent Stedge said his retirement plans include pursuing self-reflection and dedicating his time and attention to those most important to him.

