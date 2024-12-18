Operation Cookie Drop Brings Holiday Cheer to Airmen

The spirit of the season was alive and well on Dec. 20, as Kirtland Air Force Base hosted its annual Operation Cookie Drop. This beloved tradition brings the community together to package and deliver cookies to Airmen living in the dorms, providing a sweet taste of home for those unable to travel during the holidays.



Volunteers from across the base and surrounding Albuquerque community joined forces to package over six-thousand cookies donated by the Kirtland community and local businesses. The festive treats were then hand-delivered to dorm residents by event coordinators, community members, and base leadership, ensuring every Airman felt appreciated during the holiday season.



“Operation Cookie Drop is a time-honored tradition,” said Constance Zatorski, Kirtland Spouses Welfare Club vice president. “On this base and across the Air Force. We are really happy to celebrate the Airmen that are here that can’t go home.”



For many of the Airmen, the gesture offers a sense of connection and joy during what can be a challenging time away from family.



Students from La Mesa Elementary School, Desert Ridge Middle School, Hope Christian School, and Kirtland Air Force Base home schoolers donated hand decorated bags with personalized messages for each and every Airmen.



Operation Cookie Drop continues to foster unity and kindness, exemplifying the holiday spirit at Kirtland.

