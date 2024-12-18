Hartland native selected as Junior Officer of the Quarter and Junior Officer of the Year serving at Guantanamo Bay

Photo By Emily McCamy | 240909-N-LY941-1120 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Dec. 20, 2024) Lt. Natalie Wen, assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Emily McCamy | 240909-N-LY941-1120 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Dec. 20, 2024) Lt. Natalie Wen, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, was named USNMRTC Junior Officer of the Quarter, fourth quarter, 2024 and Junior Officer of the Year, 2024. Wen, a dentist, is a native of Hartland, Wis. and has served the Navy for two years. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy story by Rick Burke, Navy Office of Community Outreach



MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Lt. Natalie Wen, a native of Hartland, Wisconsin, was recently selected as the U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Junior Officer of the Quarter (JOOQ), for fiscal year quarter four, and Junior Officer of the Year (JOY) for 2024 serving at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

JOOQ recognizes high-performing junior officers who exemplify the Navy's core values of honor, courage and commitment. JOY recognizes a junior officer who has made a significant contribution to the overall mission of Navy Medicine.



"My fellow junior officers have all been in the Navy a lot longer than me and have a large share of wisdom, so I am humbled to be selected," said Wen. "Holding the title of JOOQ means a lot to me because it shows that I have contributed in a meaningful way towards our command mission and culture."



Wen, a 2014 graduate of Arrowhead High School, joined the Navy two years ago. Additionally, Wen graduated from Washington University in St. Louis in 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish with minors in Mathematics and Biology. She also graduated from Harvard School of Dental Medicine in 2022 with a Doctorate in Dental Medicine.



"I joined the Navy to expand my life experiences and to treat a unique patient population," said Wen.



The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Hartland.



"My parents afforded me the opportunity to try many activities ranging from piano and Chinese school to marching band and swimming," said Wen. "I also volunteered a lot at school and in my local community. These experiences instilled in me a strong sense of discipline and the desire to mentor others which have served me well during the short time I've been in the Navy."



USNMRTC focuses on three critical mission priorities: warfighter readiness, medical force generation and supporting the delivery of high-quality health care at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay.



Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Wen serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”



Wen has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



"I enjoy mentoring the junior sailors on my team," said Wen. "The trust we have for one another has created a welcoming and safe culture in our work environment that motivates us to work hard every day. I'm proud of the sailors who work in the Dental Department because two have been selected as Blue Jackets of the Quarter this year."



Wen can take pride in serving America through military service.



"The ever-changing work environment means I am constantly challenged to adapt, reevaluate and reflect on myself and my performance," said Wen. "I am committed to a lifetime of learning when working in the Navy environment."



Wen is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.



"I would like to thank my mom, dad and brother for their love and support," added Wen. "Thank you for supporting my adventurous side!"