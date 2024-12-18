Brooklyn native receives Sailor of the Year award while serving at U.S. NMRTC Guantanamo Bay

Courtesy story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah M. Williams, Navy Office of Community Outreach



Millington, Tenn. - Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew McDowell, a native of Brooklyn, New York, serves the U.S. Navy and is assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay.



McDowell graduated from Nansemond River High School in 2003.



The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Brooklyn.



“The most important thing I learned from my family that stayed with me during my time in the Navy is to treat everyone with respect,” said McDowell. "Respect is not about being liked, it's about being valued."



McDowell joined the Navy 20 years ago. Today, McDowell serves as a hospital corpsman.



“I joined the Navy to provide a better life for myself and family. I didn't have the drive to go to college at the time, but I wanted to do something meaningful with my life,” said McDowell. "I decided to follow my older brother and sister's pathway and join the Navy."



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



McDowell serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation's prosperity and security.



“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”



McDowell has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



“Winning Sailor of the Year has been a tremendous achievement and one of my proudest accomplishments in the Navy thus far,” said McDowell. "This award not only recognized my individual efforts but also reflects the hard work and dedication of my entire directorate. I am also proud of the Sailors who looked up to me as their mentor and asked for guidance prosper in achieving their goals."



McDowell can take pride in serving America through military service.



“Serving in the Navy represents a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and growth. I have developed valuable skills, forged unbreakable bonds, and become a stronger more confident individual,” said McDowell.



McDowell is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.



“I want to thank God, family, friends, and my peers for all their love and support throughout my highs and lows during my time in the military. Without their support I wouldn't be where I am today,” added McDowell.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2024 Date Posted: 12.20.2024 14:12 Story ID: 488127 Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU Hometown: BROOKLYN, FLORIDA, US Hometown: SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brooklyn native receives Sailor of the Year award while serving at U.S. NMRTC Guantanamo Bay, by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.