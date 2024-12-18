30th Signal Battalion's "Hooligans" claim Victory in Noble Skywave 2024 Competition

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Signal Battalion's &quot;Hooligans&quot; claim victory in Noble Skywave 2024 Competition

    WAHIAWA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Story by Gabriel Archer 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    WAHIAWA, HI—The High Frequency Gateway Team, known by their callsign "Hooligans," from the 30th Signal Battalion secured a first-place finish in the Noble Skywave 2024 global competition, showcasing their expertise and determination in high-frequency communications.
    Led by Staff Sergeant (SSG) Hill, the team of 25U Signal Systems Support Specialists overcame numerous challenges during a demanding 72-hour exercise, culminating in a victory against 400 competitors from around the world.
    A highlight of the competition was the Hooligans' achievement in establishing a radio connection with a competitor in Iraq, covering an impressive distance of 8,546 miles and earning a maximum score of 7.5 points. This connection significantly contributed to the team's total score of 557 points.
    The Hooligans' year-long dedication to training and preparation paid off as they improved their score by 133 points from the previous year, advancing from second place to first in this prestigious competition.
    "This victory reflects the hard work and commitment of our team," said SSG Hill. "We are proud to represent the 30th Signal Battalion and the United States Army on this international stage."
    Noble Skywave, established in 2013 by the Canadian Communications and Electronics branch, has grown to become the world's most prestigious military-led high-frequency competition. The event brings together hundreds of teams from numerous countries, fostering friendly competition and strengthening expertise across the global military communications community.
    The achievement of the Hooligans not only serves as a testament to their skills but also inspires others in the field of signal communications, emphasizing the excellence embodied within the 30th Signal Battalion.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 13:58
    Story ID: 488125
    Location: WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
