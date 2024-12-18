Air Staff Development Course Team Assists Newly Formed Air Task Forces

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- In an effort to modernize and enhance operational effectiveness, the U.S. Air Force has shifted its structural strategy, leading to the establishment of Air Task Forces.



With the Air Staff Development Course team spearheading the training and education of the ATFs, this initiative marked a pivotal transformation from traditional air expeditionary wings to a more dynamic and deployable combat structure.



The Air Staff Development Course team plays an instrumental role in this evolution. Their primary mission is to provide comprehensive training to the members that will comprise the ATFs, ensuring the new units are equipped to seamlessly integrate with Joint Force elements.



“The transition to this A-staff model was to more seamlessly integrate with joint force elements,” said Lt. Col. Michael Hartfield, Curtis E. LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education’s Warfighting Education deputy director. “For us, it was an easier transition because we were already teaching the Joint Task Force element.”



Comprised of approximately 47 members, each Air Task Force staff includes a commander, a command chief and a chief of staff. Additionally, directors responsible for manpower, personnel, intelligence, operations, logistics, plans and communications play crucial roles in ensuring the success of Air Task Forces.



While most training is done at the ATF location, a hybrid training approach is employed for future iterations, combining in-residence courses with mobile education teams. This strategy can offer both flexibility and cost-effectiveness.



"From a resource standpoint, it's fiscally more responsible to send a mobile education team rather than sending 47 staff members to a location," Mr. Jamie Swisher, Curtis E. LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education’s Warfighting Education Air Staff Development Course manager explained.



Among the primary challenges faced when implementing mobile education teams is adapting to the physical environments of new ATF locations.



"Typically, the facilities are not optimized for training like this," Hartfield noted. “Nevertheless, unwavering support from these installations has ensured the smooth continuation of training programs.”



Beyond immediate operational readiness, the ATF initiative is key to informing future Air Force structures. These units will serve as "pathfinding" entities, gathering insights that will guide the evolution of deployable combat wings.



"They are trying to get lessons learned to inform the Air Force for the next evolution of change," Hartfield said. “One of their goals is to influence how the deployable combat wings will look and learn how they will best be designed, implemented and utilized.”



The Air Staff Development Course team is pivotal in the successful implementation of the ATF initiative. Through their dedication and expertise, they will help shape the future of the Air Force by ensuring it remains agile and responsive to an era of Great Power Competition.

