Training for the future fight: 42 MDG Airman guides new SFWTIC course to success

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Tatum, 42nd Medical Group pharmacy flight chief, attended the beta test for the Security Forces Center’s Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course at Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 8-16.



The SFWTIC has undergone multiple revisions and moved to Fort Bliss from its initial location at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, the improved curriculum set to develop Airmen in critical thinking, problem solving and broadening their expertise beyond their primary career fields.



Tatum joined a team of instructors from multiple Air Force Specialty Codes to help guide students during a portion of the training, saying said his passion for law enforcement and his past experience of being a Military Training Instructor prepared him.



“I had no clue what our purpose for going to SFWTIC was until I arrived,” said Tatum. “I was surprised to find out that the students would be evaluated by their cadre on how well they could teach us the course content within a condensed period. We were their capstone exercise.”



Their role was to assist current students as they completed the capstone exercise of the 17-week course. The week-long event brought together 22 personnel from security forces, cyber and medical from four different bases to train in receiving, planning and executing missions.



When Tatum was told that he would be leading this team, he took the opportunity to be upfront and candid with them.



“I told the students, I didn’t have the security forces training and experience they did,” said Tatum. “However, I am here to learn, receive feedback and press forward. That opportunity I took to converse with the team broke down barriers and allowed most of them to approach and connect with me.”



The team engaged in advanced training exercises designed to enhance operational readiness and mission execution. These exercises included patrol orders, troop leading procedures, heavy weapons familiarization, control measures, retrograde operations, mounted and dismounted operations, engagement area development, mission planning, battle drills and rehearsals.



“I embodied resiliency during this experience, we all did,” said Staff Sgt. Jayce Pickens, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Gunter Business Operations non-commissioned officer in charge of development operations. “Sitting in the middle of the desert, we’re all cold, hungry, and tired, yet, despite these stressors, we had the grit and determination to see the mission through.”



The comprehensive training provided the graduates with a deeper understanding of how Airmen contribute to Agile Combat Employment during the 30-hour field training exercise.



“Tatum did a great job leading our team,” said Pickens. “During mission planning, he worked for hours with the other leaders on the best method of approach and tactical placements. He took the time to get educated on topics so he could clearly articulate his intent to the rest of the team. I believe his actions in this phase had a direct impact on our success in the capstone.”



The training exercises shaped Tatum’s perspective on the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration to have mission success. Tatum said that the inclusion of personnel from diverse career fields, such as cyber and medical, enhances mission readiness.



“This opportunity broadened my understanding of other AFSCs and how they conduct preparation, training and readiness for the next fight to come,” said Tatum. “Furthermore, it highlighted the need for more cross-functional training amongst varying AFSCs to foster collaboration and understanding of heightened warfighter concepts. I feel more confident than I ever have in my troop leading capabilities.” image.gif

