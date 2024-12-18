645th ICTC 2024 Military Ball: A Night of Celebration and Camaraderie

Photo By Capt. William Stroud | On December 7, 2024, couples take to the dance floor during the 645th Inland Cargo...... read more read more Photo By Capt. William Stroud | On December 7, 2024, couples take to the dance floor during the 645th Inland Cargo Transfer Company (ICTC) 2024 Military Ball, held at the prestigious Santa Fe Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. This historic event marked the first military ball in over two decades for any unit within the 314th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB). The ball brought together soldiers, their families, and distinguished guests to celebrate the unit's remarkable achievements and strengthen the bonds of unity within the ICTC. (Photos by U.S. Army Capt. William R. Stroud) see less | View Image Page

On December 7, 2024, the 645th Inland Cargo Transfer Company (ICTC) hosted a momentous event—their Military Ball—at the prestigious Santa Fe Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. This event marked a historic occasion, as it was the first military ball in over two decades for any unit within the 314th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB). The ball brought together soldiers, their families, and distinguished guests to celebrate the unit's remarkable achievements and foster a sense of unity.



The evening commenced with a formal color guard ceremony performed by the Nellis Air Base honor guard. Their impeccable presentation set the tone for the night, infusing the event with a sense of tradition, professionalism, and pride. The beautifully decorated venue was a fitting backdrop for the festivities that followed, with guests enjoying a multi-course meal while reflecting on the successes of the 645th ICTC throughout 2024.



One of the most memorable moments of the evening was the keynote address by Col. Samuel D. Mehaffey, Commander of the 650th Regional Support Group. Col. Mehaffey took the stage to praise the hard work and unwavering dedication of the 645th ICTC soldiers, highlighting their essential role in ensuring mission success and maintaining operational readiness. He also emphasized the importance of family support in the lives of military personnel, acknowledging the sacrifices made by loved ones and the strength they provide.



The night took a solemn turn as attendees paused for a moment of silence in honor of Sgt. 1st Class Michael Losch, who tragically passed away after a courageous battle with a terminal illness. His service and sacrifice were deeply honored, and his memory was a poignant reminder of the selflessness and bravery that defines the military community.



As the evening progressed, the atmosphere lightened, and the focus shifted back to celebration and camaraderie. Music and dancing filled the air, providing an opportunity for guests to relax and enjoy one another’s company. The Military Ball was not just a night of formalities but a chance to strengthen the bonds between soldiers, their families, and the broader military community.



The event served as a testament to the resilience, hard work, and dedication of the 645th ICTC, as well as the unbreakable support system that families provide to their military loved ones. It was a night that honored the unit’s successes in 2024 and looked forward to another year of service and excellence.



A heartfelt thank you goes out to all who attended and contributed to making the event a memorable and successful evening. The 645th ICTC looks forward to continuing its mission and striving for excellence in the years to come. Here's to another year of service, camaraderie, and shared achievements for the 645th ICTC!