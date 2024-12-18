NAVFAC Atlantic Wardroom Gains Insights from HRBT Expansion Project Tour

Courtesy Photo | Members of the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic Wardroom stand...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic Wardroom stand inside the tunnel currently under construction, with “Mary,” the 46-foot Tunnel Boring Machine, visible in the background during their visit to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion Project on Dec. 13, 2024. see less | View Image Page

On Dec. 13, members of the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic (NAVFAC Atlantic) Wardroom toured the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion Project. This transformative infrastructure initiative is designed to double tunnel capacity between Norfolk and Hampton, Virginia, addressing regional transportation demands.



The HRBT Expansion Project, with a budget exceeding $3.8 billion, will expand the current four-lane capacity to eight lanes, supporting both vehicle and maritime traffic during its construction. The Wardroom began their visit at the HRBT Welcome Center, located at 9401 4th View St., where they were greeted by the project team. The visit included a briefing on the project’s scope, budget, funding, impacts, timelines, challenges, and the specialized machinery driving the initiative.



Key elements of the project include a cement plant, “Katherine,” the slurry treatment plant, and “Mary,” the tunnel boring machine (TBM), which are integral to its success. Mary, a 46-foot-diameter, fully electric, hydraulically propelled machine, is named after NASA pioneer Mary Jackson, the first Black female engineer at NASA, honoring her significant contributions to aeronautics and space programs. Katherine, the slurry treatment plant, is named after NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who played a pivotal role in calculating trajectories for space missions, including John Glenn’s orbital flight in 1962. Operating 24/7 with a 50-person crew, Mary and Katherine work together to advance the project’s progress



The Wardroom’s tour began with a visit to Katherine, where they learned how slurry—a watery mixture of mined soil, sand, and silt—is transported from the tunnel to the surface for processing. The slurry treatment facility separates materials, producing dirt “cakes” as a byproduct. To date, tunneling operations have removed more than 1.5 million cubic yards of material, equivalent to 100,000 truckloads.



Next, the group toured the North Island project site, where they viewed the completed first tunnel and explored the second tunnel under construction. Inside the tunnel, the Wardroom observed Mary in action and engaged with her crew, who provided insights into daily operations and the intricacies of extending the tunnel.



The visit concluded with the Wardroom expressing admiration for the technical complexity and innovative solutions driving the HRBT Expansion Project. Despite facing challenges, the project team is making steady progress, demonstrating innovative engineering and construction techniques to enhance regional connectivity.



NAVFAC is the U.S. Navy’s systems command responsible for delivering and maintaining facilities, utilities, and infrastructure that support naval operations worldwide. Wardroom members find tours such as this invaluable for understanding cutting-edge construction techniques, learning about innovative technologies, and gaining insights into the complexities of large-scale engineering projects.



For more information about the HRBT Expansion Project, visit hrbtexpansion.org.