USAF Reserve Airmen Support Marines During Steel Knight 24

Airmen from the 446th Airlift Wing participated in Steel Knight 24 at Naval Auxiliary Landing Field, San Clemente Island, California from Dec. 6-10, 2024. Steel Knight 24 was a joint training exercise that included expeditionary basing operations, airfield seizure operations, and austere wet-wing defueling (WWD).



Two C-17 Globemaster III’s landed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona on Dec. 6 to conduct mission planning and load equipment for the upcoming simulated mission to San Clemente Island. The 446th AW, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 214, and other units from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing airlifted Marines and equipment to preform WWD escorted by F-35B fighters with short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities.



Steel Knight was the first WWD of a C-17 to the new Tactical Aviation Ground Refueling System (TAGRS). Two C-17’s delivered over 78,000 gallons of jet fuel to the TAGRS, allowing the F-35’s to extend the range and duration of their lethality and force projection. Once the TAGRS was delivered by C-17 to the airfield, the TAGRS deployed multiple fuel bladder cells parallel to the runway where the fuel was delivered.



The 446th also provided multiple munition carts to the island, suppling the fighters with numerous AIM-120s and GBU-53Bs to resupply the fighters, increasing their lethality.



“Joint exercises with units like VMFA-214 are critical to the continued development of our Airmen’s training because it allows us to see how to best support our joint partners with the C-17,” said Maj. Matthew Walton, C-17 Weapons Officer and 446th Steel Knight lead planner. “The C-17 plays a significant role in the joint maneuver force, especially in the INDOPACOM theater. These opportunities have an operational level impact by building relationships at the tactical level.”



This joint exercise used a simulated environment where all personnel and equipment were airlifted into theater, while securing contested airspace, and providing over 78,000 gallons of jet fuel to support continued operations.



Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) and WWD supports the Marines F-35B’s by providing austere fueling locations, allowing them to extend their sphere of influence and air dominance. This joint exercise and capability are critical to securing the future battlespace, specifically, island hopping in the Pacific, said Walton.



The airlift operations were performed completely by Reserve Airmen from the 446th AW located on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.



Overall, the exercise allowed both Airmen and Marines the opportunity to perfect expeditionary basing operations in a contested environment while building interoperability and lethality, said Walton.



“The lessons learned from sharing the airspace with other branches while adding the additional stress of simulated contested airspace allows us the opportunity to identify areas where we can become more lethal and deliver American airpower when and where it’s needed,” said Walton.



On Dec. 10, both C-17’s landed on San Clemente Island where all equipment and Marines were quickly loaded and flown off the island while the F-35’s provided air cover from contracted Red Air. This simulated the expeditionary capabilities of this mission set while providing air to air threats for F-35B’s to defend the C-17’s against. Future iterations of this exercise will aim to increase interoperability of joint forces and the proficiency of tactics and capabilities.



“Having to fight into a contested airfield against a near peer threat is a realistic problem set that our crews could face. Steel Knight provides invaluable training and lessons learned for us to apply to future operations,” said Master Sgt. Benjamin Walker, C-17 Weapons Instructor. “Conducting specialized fueling operations to ensure the F-35Bs have enough fuel to continue the fight is essential to airspace dominance in the Pacific.”



Steel Knight and other exercised like demonstrate how the 446th AW is Ready Now but also transforming for the future. Reserve Airmen are ready to support global airlift operations and provide strategic support to our joint services, our partners in the Pacific, and our allies around the globe.

