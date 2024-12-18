USINDOPACOM Commander Travels to Cambodia

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, participates in a media...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, participates in a media engagement with Governor of Preah Sihanouk province Mang Sineth, while visiting the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port in Cambodia, Dec 18, 2024. This is the first time in 8 years that a U.S. ship visits Cambodia and serves as a catalyst to restarting bilateral defense policy dialogue. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino) see less | View Image Page

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, traveled to Cambodia, Dec. 18, to strengthen and expand the U.S-Cambodia partnership as the two nations enter the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations.



He met with senior government and military officials including Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Secretary of State for the Ministry of Defense Rath Dararoth, and Commander in Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces Gen. Vong Pisen.



Paparo, joined by U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Cambodia Bridgette L. Walker, discussed the recent visit of U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, where Austin highlighted confidence-building measures to strengthen U.S.-Cambodia relations and rebuild bilateral defense and security cooperation. They focused on relations being based on the principles of sovereignty, mutual respect and upholding the international rules-based order. Paparo also underscored U.S. commitment to ASEAN-centrality and expressed support for cooperation in the areas of international military education and training; peacekeeping operations; demining and unexploded ordnance removal; and medical medicine.



Throughout his trip, Paparo expressed appreciation for the U.S.-Cambodian efforts, through the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, to achieve the fullest possible accounting of all unaccounted for U.S. personnel in Cambodia and Southeast Asia.



Paparo also visited the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, where he engaged with Governor of Preah Sihanouk province Mang Sineth and the commander of Ream Naval Base Rear Adm. Mey Dina during a press event and ship tour. USS Savannah’s presence in Sihanoukville marks the first time in approximately eight years that a U.S. Navy ship has visited Cambodia, symbolizing the catalyst for expanding defense exchanges.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win.