Holiday Reminder on Federal Holiday Closures at NHB

Compiled by NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs – With Christmas Eve officially declared as a federal holiday, the following adjustments will be in place at Naval Hospital Bremerton.



NHB Urgent Care Clinic will be closed on the federal holidays of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24 and 25, 2024.

For those experiencing an actual life, limb or eyesight threatening emergency, call 911 or head to the nearest ER.

The Nurse Advice Line is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide insight an guidance on dealing with many ailments. Nurse(s) on call will discuss concerns and provide recommendations for home treatment/care if applicable, and whether the issue should be addressed via an UCC or emergency department visit.

The Nurse Advice Line’s toll-free number is 1 800 874 2273, and then select option one.



NHB’s Pharmacy services at NHB, along with pharmacies at our branch health clinics on Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor and Naval Station Everett will [also] be closed on all federal holidays [Dec. 24-25, 2024].

ScriptCenter is still available and open for all beneficiaries. The ScriptCenter Kiosk located in the “A” level parking garage lobby just before the elevator.

Pickup is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Patients can use Q-Anywhere via phone to text the words ‘Get in line’ to 1-877-909-2512 or use the Q-Anywhere link https://cxmlink.com/MTF1152 to start the process.

When you text in, just click on the secure weblink to start the process.

Just follow the provided directions to select the pharmacy, add the patients, select the pickup location and the priority of service.

Please ensure to include the information about what you want us to fill, otherwise we will just process any new prescriptions submitted within the past two weeks.



Shuttle Update - the Naval Hospital Bremerton - Madigan Army Medical Center shuttle will not be running Dec. 24-25, 2024.

We will provide full schedule on December 26 and 31, 2024, as well as January 2, 2025.

The service operates Monday-Friday - except federal holidays - and departs NHB by the UCC entrance at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The shuttle leaves Madigan by the Main Medical Mall north entrance at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.