VTANG Airman Represents Vermont at White House for Joining Forces

Photo By Dan DiPietro | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Hayden Lessor, from the Low Observable Maintenance Shop, Vermont Air National Guard, stands for a photo with his family while attending the Joining Forces event at the White House in Washington, D.C. The Joining Forces program was started in 2011 and Lessor was selected to represent Vermont along with other Airmen and Soldiers from other states at the annual event.

BURLINGTON, Vt. — It’s not every day a member of the Vermont Air National Guard walks the halls of the White House, let alone shares a moment with the First Lady of the United States. For Tech. Sgt. Hayden Lessor of the 158th Fighter Wing, that moment became reality when he represented Vermont and the VTANG at the annual Joining Forces event.



The event, launched in 2011, was hosted by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and celebrates military families, caregivers and survivors, while addressing critical challenges in employment, education, and wellness.



Lessor was selected in recognition for his dedication to service which also highlighted the Vermont National Guard’s commitment to supporting military families.



“It was a tremendous honor to be selected by the Vermont Air National Guard,” Lessor said. “Representing the Vermont Guard has been an even greater privilege. Knowing that the dedication and hard work I’ve put in have been recognized at the highest level is deeply rewarding.”



The Joining Forces initiative reflects the values Vermonters hold dear: community, service, and resilience. With a focus on employment, education and wellness, the program addresses challenges faced by service members and their families — challenges that are often felt keenly in Vermont, where many guard members balance civilian careers, military duties and family responsibilities.



The event itself featured a vibrant holiday atmosphere, complete with festive decorations and live music. One of the most memorable moments for Lessor was when his 5-year-old son, joined Dr. Biden on stage during her address.



“Seeing him standing near her will remain a cherished memory for my family,” Lessor said.



As part of the Joining Forces initiative, Lessor engaged in discussions highlighting the challenges and strengths of military families.



“Conversations with other attendees highlighted the shared purpose among Army and Air components, and the camaraderie was truly heartwarming,” he said.



The initiative’s goal of fostering community connections resonates deeply in Vermont, where the guard plays an integral role in supporting both its members and the broader community.



Lessor reflected on the importance of the initiative’s focus areas, saying, “Employment provides stability for our families, child education ensures the next generation is better equipped, and maintaining overall well-being is foundational to our success.”



For Vermont’s Guard members, who often live in close-knit towns, these priorities are especially vital.



Beyond the celebration, Lessor emphasized the value of recognition within the military.



“Awards like ‘NCO of the Year’ open incredible doors,” he said. “This opportunity at the White House not only celebrated my work but also reinforced the importance of striving for excellence.”