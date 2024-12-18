LEAD supports Wounded Warrior and Hunt of a Lifetime

Photo By Taylor Mayberry | 241205-A-BS696-1000 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Col. Donald Santillo (back row, fifth from the...... read more read more Photo By Taylor Mayberry | 241205-A-BS696-1000 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Col. Donald Santillo (back row, fifth from the left), Letterkenny Army Depot commander, stands with LEAD employees, volunteers, and Wounded Warrior and Hunt of a Lifetime participants for a group photo on Dec. 5 at the Letterkenny Recreational Area. Ten people participated in the hunt, including eight Wounder Warriors, with five Purple Heart recipients, and two Hunt of a Lifetime participants. (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – On Dec. 5 and 6, Letterkenny Army Depot employees and community members volunteered and participated in the annual Wounded Warrior and Hunt of a Lifetime deer hunts for 10 participants.



According to Matt Miller, LEAD Natural Resources manager, the program started in 2007 and takes place on depot property.



“This hunt provides a quality hunting experience to individuals that may have issues doing this on their own due to health issues or lack of hunting experience,” said Miller. “Both the Wounded Warrior Soldiers and Hunt of a Lifetime participants also enjoy interacting with each other and our team on these hunts.



“Some of these hunters have a lot of hunting experience, but there were several individuals on this year’s hunt that were able to understand what hunting is about and get to take home approximately 25-35 pounds (per deer) of one the leanest, heart-healthiest meats available.”



The hunt this year consisted of eight Wounded Warriors, with five Purple Heart recipients, and two Hunt of a Lifetime participants.



“This hunting experience is our way of giving back,” said Josh Bell, Hunt of a Lifetime representative and six-year participant. “The program offers outdoor adventures, specifically hunting, for those who are facing or have faced life-threatening illnesses, giving them a chance to experience something they love.



“Each year, two participants are selected for the Letterkenny hunt. This program not only creates lasting memories but also allows these individuals to continue pursuing a sport they are passionate about despite the challenges they face.”



M. Jordan Pieniazek is a Wounded Warrior Bonfire Program retreat leader and second-year participant of the hunt at LEAD. This year, he participated as a peer mentor and retreat facilitator.



“I believe the main benefit of this program is having five to six combat-wounded veterans get together. They all immediately have a sense of trust with one another and can talk openly about their unique traumas,” said Pieniazek.



“This hunt allows them to get out away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. This experience provides them the ability to possibly start a new life-long hobby that possibly gives them a sense of purpose with providing for their family.”



“It’s important that LEAD participates with these organizations to provide a great public outreach opportunity,” said Miller. “The individuals participating in these hunts typically do not know what LEAD does or its mission. Their participation brings awareness to individuals in our community and others from many other states across the country.”



For more information about this annual hunt on Letterkenny Army Depot, contact Matt Miller at matthew.d.miller160.civ@army.mil or 717-267-5702.