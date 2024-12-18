Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing Airmen return from deployment

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kirsten Boswell, 48th Fighter Wing occupational safety and

    UNITED KINGDOM

    12.19.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    48th Fighter Wing

    RAF LAKENHEATH, England -- The 492nd Fighter Squadron and 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron recently redeployed with several F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft and supporting units after conducting missions within the U.S. Air Forces Central Command Area of Responsibility, where they supported coalition forces and citizens.

    The 492nd FS is a combat-ready squadron with the ability to execute strategic attack, interdiction and counter air missions in support of United States Air Forces in Europe, United States European Command and NATO operations. The 492nd FGS is the engineering support unit to the 492nd FS, responsible for providing F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft to support taskings.

    The F-15E Strike Eagle is an all-weather multirole strike fighter aircraft, designed for long-range, high-speed interdiction without relying on escort or electronic-warfare aircraft.

    homecoming
    redeployment
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    492 FS
    492 FGS

