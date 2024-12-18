100 Jumps and Still Standing: Master Sgt. Jorge Cortes

Master Sgt. Jorge Cortes hit a high point—literally—in his military career on Dec. 17, 2024, when he jumped out of a plane for the 100th time. Not many people can say they've done that (and lived to tell the tale).

“When I first enlisted in the military, I had no idea what I was getting myself into,” Cortes said. “During Advanced Individual Training (AIT), they mentioned the possibility of earning more money and said, ‘Who wants to go airborne?’ I raised my hand. The next thing I know, I was jumping out of a plane.”

Cortes recalled the fear of his first jump vividly. “I was scared. The first time I jumped and landed, I touched every part of my body head to toe to make sure everything was still there,” he said.

Over the years, Cortes not only became a seasoned paratrooper but also served as an airborne and jumpmaster instructor. “I got to see the other side of jumping,” he said. “You embrace the fear, but you still want to be confident and lead the paratroopers out of the door. It taught me a lot as a person and as a leader. Once I became a jumpmaster, I learned not just to look out for myself but also to take care of the rest of the group.”

Assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Cortes realized he was closing in on his 100th jump. “When I first arrived to the 173rd, I realized I was very close to 100,” he said. “I guess I got excited and happy to know that I was almost there.”

Reflecting on his career, Cortes emphasized the lessons learned through airborne operations. “I think just like in life—overcoming any kind of obstacle, overcoming any kind of fear—you want to challenge yourself. You don’t want to just be with the normal kids. You want to leave a legacy behind.”

As for the toll of his airborne career, Cortes added with a grin, “My knees hurt. Definitely from jumping.”

