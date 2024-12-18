501st Combat Support Wing powers BTF 25-1 mission success

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone | A B-52H Stratofortress from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., lands at...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone | A B-52H Stratofortress from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., lands at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 5, 2024. While deployed, Airmen attached to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron will integrate with NATO Allies and other international partners to synchronize capabilities and assure security commitments across the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone) see less | View Image Page

Over the past month the 501st Combat Support Wing (CSW) has hosted the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron (EBS) and four U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses as part of Bomber Task Force (BTF) 25-1. During that period, Pathfinders seamlessly provided passenger and cargo movement, inprocessing, outprocessing, lodging, food, equipment, facilities and enabled airfield operations; further cementing the 501st as the go-to unit for European theater BTF support.



“The 501st absolutely keeps this place ready to go for the bombers when they arrive,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Patterson, 20th EBS commander. “We're able to do this mission and integrate with our partners and allies because of the support that we're getting from the folks here at the 501st.”



RAF Fairford is Europe’s premiere forward bomber base. The location and infrastructure allow distinct advantages for a strategic long-range platform.



“We are well equipped to host bomber type aircraft here and having the experienced team makes bed-down, integration and operations much easier. More eloquently put – RAF Fairford is built for bombers,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Richard ‘Dive’ Mutari, 420th Air Base Squadron assistant director of operations.



“It is our responsibility to receive the unit, and all their subsequent equipment and get them spun up so they can fly higher headquarters directed missions,” said Mutari. “Once they are set up to operate, we help sustain operations through the use of RAF Fairford permanent party and Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS) members. We also bring in additional help through our Base Operating Support Integrators (BOS-I). Through this, RAF Fairford is fully integrated into the BTF mission.”



BTF missions actively enable and support strategic bomber operations while forward deployed from continental U.S. locations. The personnel who support these missions are critical to the development of enduring advantages and integrated deterrence in the European theater.



“Each BTF is different in the areas we fly, and the NATO partners we integrate with,” said Mutari. “This BTF, we did a lot of integration with the Norwegian and UK Air Force through Exercise APEX Buccaneer B-52s, and F-35s in a Live-Fire Arctic Exercise with Norway and the UK.”



While at RAF Fairford, BTF 25-1 executed additional training missions with other U.S. Air Force assets in the region across multiple countries, to include Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Morocco.



The deployment marked a historic milestone as U.S. bombers executed the first-ever simulated live weapons drop in Finland, showcasing enhanced interoperability with a new NATO Ally. Additionally, the bombers integrated with Lithuanian Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, strengthening close-air support readiness across the Baltic region.



“RAF Fairford is a key player in our UK Agile Combat Employment operations, not only for BTF’s, but other exercises as well,” said Mutari. “We have hosted other units including the 352nd Special Operations Wing, 100th Air Refueling Wing, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, and the 7th Reconnaissance Squadron which included the first ever landing of an RQ-4 in the UK.”



By creating an environment that fosters seamless agile combat support, Pathfinders enable intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, global strike, and C3 missions for U.S. and NATO operations. BTF 25-1 was another example of how Pathfinders eliminate barriers so others may operate and continue to “Light the Way”.