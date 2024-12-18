Photo By Lance Cpl. Diana Garcia | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brendon Hall, an infantry Marine with 3d Intelligence...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Diana Garcia | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brendon Hall, an infantry Marine with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, maneuvers toward a checkpoint during Talent Aries 25.1 at Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. The Talent Aries 25.1 exercise provided 3d Intel. Bn. the opportunity to maintain proficiency in sensing, signature management, and decentralized command and control while conducting distributed operations in a contested environment. 3d Intel. Bn. provides intelligence and counterintelligence support to the III MEF command element and its major subordinate commands. Hall is a native of Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Diana Garcia) see less | View Image Page

CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA- In between the East China Sea and the Philippine Sea lies a small island formed from uplifted coral rock with dense forests and diverse terrain. The island of Okinawa holds a strategic position between key allies and enemies of the United States. Units stationed on this island train to evolve their capabilities in a dynamic security environment . One such unit is 3d Intelligence Battalion, who aim to expand their expertise in decentralized command and control, data collection, and sensing operations to pave the way for future battlefield dominance by conducting exercises like Talent Aries 25.1.



Talent Aries 25.1 offered Marines with 3d Intel. Bn. the training opportunity to disperse across Okinawa with different collection assets. A team of Marines equipped with maritime sensors traveled across the island to gather the location of nearby maritime vessels while other teams collected information on weather and sea conditions.



“We do have a company of Marines up at Jungle Warfare Training Center, consisting of ground sensor Marines, Marines with maritime radars, and additional weather sensors out there as well,” said 1st Lt. Nicholas Thomas, a ground intelligence officer with 3d Intelligence Battalion, Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group.



All the data gathered by each team is sent to the combat operations center located in Camp Kinser. The data is collected to help commanders understand the battlespace surrounding Okinawa, and how to implement their troops accordingly.



In Camp Kinser, the Marines and their leadership worked to emphasize detailed mission planning and battle tracking. This included accountability of all personnel, gear, and supplies. As teams move around the island, commanders in the COC train to keep track of all the operation groups during the exercise. Commanders plan the teams’ routes meticulously while considering logistical challenges.



“The training benefits 3d Intelligence Marines by really establishing better SOPs, or standard operating procedures, making sure that our battle rhythm is set, despite dispersing and not having all the organic assets that we would have at our home location,” said 1st Lt. Thomas.



One of the objectives of Talent Aries 25.1 was for 3d Intel. Bn. to streamline the battalion’s standard operating procedures in unfamiliar environments. Marines adapted to effectively accomplish their mission with limited assets and tools.



As threats emerge in the Indo-Pacific Command arena, 3d Intel. Bn. strives to gain advantage over future battlespaces. They plan and utilize exercises like Talent Aries 25.1 to train Marines to become highly effective in small units that can move about the island while collecting information. 3d Intel. Bn. aims to be implement more littoral fighting capabilities that will be essential in winning future conflicts in island chains and similar terrains.



